UNFI WORKERS IN FLORIDA JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 769

Organizing Momentum Hits "All-Time High" at Natural Food Distributor

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in under two weeks, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) workers in Florida have voted unanimously to join the Teamsters Union. The 74 drivers are seeking to address years of concerns at the natural food distributor over wages, benefits, and working conditions.

"We just won 74 to nothing, and I feel like we're unstoppable. Justice has been served. I can't wait to negotiate our Teamsters contract," said Laronn Houston, a UNFI driver in Pompano Beach who served on the worker-led organizing committee.

Despite facing an aggressive anti-union campaign by UNFI, Houston and his co-workers remained united and prevailed to secure representation with Teamsters Local 769 in Miami.

"We are proud of UNFI workers who have stood up and chosen unanimously to join Local 769. We look forward to negotiating improvements in the workplace for our newest members," said Josh Zivalich, President of Local 769 and Teamsters Joint Council 75. "This is a proud day for Local 769 as well as Joint Council 75."

This is the third group of UNFI drivers within Joint Council 75's jurisdiction to join the Teamsters this year. In February, nearly 100 drivers in Georgia voted by 95 percent to join Teamsters Local 728 in Atlanta. On May 5, more than 80 drivers in Sarasota, Fla., beat back the company's attempt to outsource their jobs and unanimously voted to join Teamsters Local 79 in Tampa.

Since 2022, the Teamsters have organized more than 1,500 workers at UNFI nationwide. The Teamsters now represent more than 4,000 members at UNFI facilities across the U.S.

"Our momentum is at an all-time high at UNFI, and for good reason – workers know they deserve better. They are fed up with this company's anti-worker ways and demanding what's rightfully theirs," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "This is the second group of Florida workers to unanimously vote to join the Teamsters this month. It's a trend that will continue as more campaigns spread across the country."

