COSTCO TEAMSTERS RALLY OUTSIDE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

18,000 Costco Teamsters Prepared to Strike if Contract Isn't Reached by January 31

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costco Teamsters rallied outside the company's corporate headquarters in Issaquah, Wash., today as Costco held its annual shareholder meeting. With their current contract set to expire on January 31, Teamsters are demanding an industry-leading agreement and ready to strike if Costco refuses to deliver.

"Costco has two choices: respect the workers who made them a success or face a national strike," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Costco Teamsters deserve an industry-leading contract that reflects the company's massive profits. If Costco thinks they can exploit our members while raking in billions, we'll shut them down."

The Costco Teamsters National Negotiating Committee is in the final stretch of bargaining, but the company remains far from offering a deal that reflects its record-breaking profits. If Costco fails to present a fair contract by the deadline, 18,000 Costco Teamsters across the country will be left with no choice but to strike.

"We're demanding a contract that matches the success we made possible," said Paul Lowrie, a Costco fleet driver in Sumner, Wash., and a member of Teamsters Local 174. "We don't want to strike, but we're ready if Costco refuses to give us what we've rightfully earned."

Costco is more profitable than ever. In 2024, the company reported $254 billion in revenue and $7.4 billion in net profits — a dramatic increase from $6.3 billion in 2023 and a 135 percent jump from 2018.

"We will hold Costco accountable if they refuse to reward the workers who made them billions," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Our members are mobilized, prepared, and ready to do whatever it takes to win the contract they deserve. Costco has eight days to do the right thing."

