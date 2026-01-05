MISSISSIPPI CASINO WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Nearly 300 Gold Strike Workers Organize for Stronger Representation and Protections

TUNICA, Miss., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi have voted to join Teamsters Local 667 through a card-check majority. The group of 280 housekeepers, food and beverage workers, and cocktail waitresses sought stronger union representation through a Teamsters contract.

"We're expanding our footprint across the casino industry by standing with workers and delivering real improvements on the job," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "By organizing workers and raising standards, we're changing the industry for the better. This win adds to our momentum, and there's more to come."

"Each day, we build power by growing our membership, and this organizing victory is another step forward," said James E. Jones III, President of Local 667. "These new Teamsters are determined, militant, and ready to help one another. I'm excited to welcome this group."

Gold Strike workers signed their authorization cards to become Teamsters to secure higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions.

"We signed our cards because we saw the benefits of becoming Teamsters," said Erica Guerrero, a cocktail waitress and proud new member of Local 667. "I have never felt more empowered. Now we have the strength to fight for fair wages and improved working conditions."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

