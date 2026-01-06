NORTHGATE READY MIX DRIVERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 665

Workers Inspired by Strength of Teamsters Ready Mix Contracts

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready mix drivers at Northgate Ready Mix, a CRH company, in Santa Rosa and Sonoma have successfully won their card check election and joined the Teamsters. The newest members of Teamsters Local 665 unionized to secure better wages, quality health care, and long-term job stability at Northgate, one of the Bay Area's largest concrete suppliers.

"Ready mix drivers deserve to be fairly compensated for the skilled and demanding work they perform," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 665. "The Teamsters set the industry standard for ready mix drivers across the country, and we look forward to bargaining a strong contract that improves the lives of our newest members."

The 25 drivers were inspired to join the union after learning about the Teamsters contracts that protect and reward other ready mix drivers throughout the Bay Area. Their victory reflects a growing recognition among ready mix drivers nationwide that Teamsters contracts deliver the strongest standards for wages, benefits, and protections in the industry.

"We do the exact same work as unionized ready mix drivers, yet Northgate gets away with giving us less than we deserve. It made us realize that to get the health care and benefits we need, we have to fight," said Wade Ayers, a Northgate Ready Mix driver. "Now that we are Teamsters, we finally have the tools and support to win the contract we have earned."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters