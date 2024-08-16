COSTCO WORKERS IN VIRGINIA OVERWHELMINGLY VOTE TO JOIN NATIONAL CONTRACT

Local 822 Members Secure Pension and Job Protections Under National Master Agreement

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Costco workers in Norfolk, Va., voted overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters national contract at Costco, securing strong job and retirement protections under the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Plan. For nearly 300 workers at the location this will be their first collective bargaining agreement. This group, who voted to join Teamsters Local 822 in December, marked the first organizing victory at the wholesale retailer in over two decades.

"We are excited to work under the protection of a strong Teamsters contract that will provide us with job security and retirement benefits that we deserve," said Torrey Felton, a forklift driver at Costco and a member of Local 822. "This agreement gives us the same protections enjoyed by over 18,000 of our co-workers nationwide, and the pension benefits we've secured will be life-changing for all of us."

"This agreement will have an immediate impact on our members at Costco," said James Wright, President of Local 822 and International Vice President At-Large. "We're proud to have helped our members secure such a powerful contract, and we're committed to enforcing its strong protections moving forward."

Negotiations for over 18,000 Costco Teamsters covered under the National Master Agreement are set to begin next week.

"As we approach national contract negotiations, the strong contract secured by Local 822 members will set a powerful standard for Costco workers across the country," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "While Costco prides itself on presenting a pro-worker image, only a strong Teamsters contract that guarantees job security, fair wages, and secure retirement benefits will make that image a reality. It's time to hold the company accountable and ensure that workers receive the protections and respect they deserve."

