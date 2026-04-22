COTY Investor Alert: Coty Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Violated Disclosure Obligations: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 22, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) securities class action must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Coty shares fell 22% over two trading days, declining from $3.43 to $2.66 per share, after the Company withdrew its fiscal year 2026 EBITDA guidance and admitted to pervasive operational failures. The class period runs from November 5, 2025 through February 4, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"), any investor who purchased Coty securities during the class period and suffered a financial loss may ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff selects counsel for the class and plays an active role in overseeing the litigation on behalf of all affected shareholders. You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The following points clarify the lead plaintiff process for Coty shareholders:

The Court will typically appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought, provided they meet certain adequacy requirements

Lead plaintiff applicants in the Coty action must demonstrate losses from purchases of COTY common stock between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026

There is no cost or financial obligation to serve as lead plaintiff; counsel fees are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class

Absent class members who do not seek lead plaintiff status retain all rights to participate in any future settlement or judgment

The May 22, 2026 deadline applies only to lead plaintiff motions, not to participation in the class itself

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of the Coty litigation, where investors saw shares lose more than one-fifth of their value in days." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Post-Deadline Procedures

After May 22, 2026, the Court will review all motions and select a lead plaintiff. The appointed lead plaintiff and their chosen counsel will then direct the litigation, including discovery, motion practice, and any settlement negotiations. Absent class members are not required to take any action during this phase and will be notified of significant developments.

About the Coty Class Action

The action alleges Coty and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the Company's growth trajectory, including projecting $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2026 and a return to sales growth in the second half, while the Consumer Beauty segment was underperforming and margins were being compressed by increased marketing incentives and slowing growth in its Prestige fragrance segment.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT: \

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP