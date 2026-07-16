Pentair plc Investigation Notice: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Pentair plc (PNR)

The investigation focuses on the timing and content of Pentair's July 2026 disclosure of CFO Nicholas J. Brazis's departure, announced alongside a major FY2026 EPS reset.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) shareholders faced immediate losses after the Company announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Nicholas J. Brazis alongside a FY2026 EPS guidance cut from $5.30-$5.40 adjusted EPS to $4.60-$4.80 aftermarket on July 14, 2026. If you lost money as PNR shares reacted to this disclosure, you are encouraged to send your loss details today or call (212) 363-7500.

Pentair announced that Brazis's departure was effective July 10, 2026 and named Bob Fishman, the Company's former CFO, as the interim replacement. The announcement came less than three months after Pentair's April 28, 2026 earnings call and was accompanied by a significant full-year guidance reduction.

Levi & Korsinsky is reviewing potential securities law issues tied to the timing of Pentair's CFO transition disclosure. The investigation focuses on whether investors received timely and complete information about finance leadership changes before the July 2026 announcement.

If you suffered losses in Pentair shares, protect your PNR loss rights or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Investigation

Q: What is the PNR investigation about? A: The investigation concerns Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) and the timing and content of disclosures about CFO Nicholas J. Brazis's July 2026 departure, announced alongside a FY2026 EPS guidance reset.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PNR investigation? A: Investors who purchased PNR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being reviewed? A: The investigation concerns Pentair's public statements before the July 2026 announcement, including statements made during the April 28, 2026 earnings call and disclosures regarding demand and inventory concerns in the Pool channel.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor selected to represent affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses who are willing to serve in that role.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PNR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my PNR losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP