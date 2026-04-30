COTY Lawsuit Alleges Company Allegedly Concealed Market Weakness - Coty Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Company Allegedly Concealed Market Weakness: SueWallSt

Critical Information: $0.77 Per-Share Loss Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages Following Corrective Disclosures

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From a closing price of $3.43 on February 4, 2026, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares fell to $2.66 by February 6, 2026, erasing approximately 22% of shareholder value in two trading sessions. SueWallSt notifies purchasers of Coty securities between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026 that a securities class action has been commenced. Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

The $0.77 per-share decline followed two corrective disclosures on February 4 and February 5, 2026, in which the Company withdrew its fiscal year 2026 EBITDA guidance and revealed deteriorating fundamentals across both operating segments. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 22, 2026.

The February 4 After-Hours Disclosure

After the market closed on February 4, 2026, prepared remarks from Coty's newly appointed Interim CEO acknowledged that "financial results in the past 18 months have been disappointing" and that the stock price reflected investor skepticism about the Company's "long-term ability to compete in beauty." The filing states that Prestige fragrance sell-out was described as "flattish, underperforming the market by several points," while Consumer Beauty continued to exhibit a "large gap" relative to the U.S. mass cosmetics category.

Shares dropped 8% overnight to $3.15 on this initial disclosure alone.

The February 5 Earnings Confirmation

The following morning, Coty published second quarter results confirming the damage:

Net revenue of $3,255.8 million decreased 3% (6% on a like-for-like basis)

Adjusted EBITDA of $626.3 million declined 17% year-over-year

Adjusted operating income fell 19%, with margins contracting 330 basis points

Gross margin dropped 200 basis points

Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance set at just $100 million to $110 million

Full-year EBITDA and free cash flow guidance withdrawn entirely

The complaint contends that the market had been pricing Coty shares based on management's prior assurances of a return to growth and approximately $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2026. When the Company abandoned that target and revealed the scope of operational deterioration, the artificial inflation allegedly embedded in the stock price was removed.

Join the Coty recovery action or call (888) SueWallSt.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of the price correction here suggests the market viewed the prior guidance as materially misleading," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to evaluate your per-share recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com