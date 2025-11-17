Couchbase Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. , the developer data platform for critical applications in our AI world, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. This differentiates Couchbase as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated success in accelerating digital transformation for travel and hospitality customers, across marketing and sales to core operations, customer experience, finance, IT and more.

This designation recognizes Couchbase's deep expertise and technical proficiency in helping travel and hospitality customers leverage AWS to accelerate industry modernization and innovation — from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences.

The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency helps customers in the industry to more easily select skilled AWS Partners to help them drive modernization efforts with confidence. To receive the designation, AWS Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit.

"Couchbase is proud to achieve AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status," said Gaurav Dhall, Global VP of Partnerships at Couchbase. "This designation is a testament to our team's dedication to providing travel and hospitality customers with comprehensive end-to-end solutions that enable them to build AI-powered real-time applications that are always secure, reliable and fast — even without internet connectivity. By leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides, we'll continue to help our customers achieve their business transformation goals."

With years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, Couchbase powers mission-critical applications with an always-on developer data platform built for scale and speed. It delivers industry-leading performance and high availability, while providing unmatched price-performance, flexible licensing and operational transparency to help customers reduce total cost of ownership.

Additional Resources

Learn how travel and hospitality customers , including Marriott , United Airlines , Carnival and Amadeus , are using Couchbase and AWS to deliver always-on, premium customer experiences.

, including , , and , are using Couchbase and AWS to deliver always-on, premium customer experiences. Learn how travel and hospitality companies are using Couchbase and AWS to build secure, agentic AI applications at scale here .

. For details on how Couchbase is enabling companies in the sector to overcome key challenges, deliver better customer experiences and reduce operational complexity, click here .

About Couchbase

As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer data platform architected for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications and AI agents with confidence – delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting www.couchbase.com and following us on LinkedIn and X .

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.