Couchbase Strengthens Executive Team with New Senior Leadership Appointments

Barry Morris and Deirdre Toner join Couchbase to advance product innovation and customer-focused execution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. , the developer database platform for critical applications in our AI world, today announced two senior leadership appointments that strengthen the company's focus on accelerating its enterprise customer growth trajectory. Barry Morris has joined as Chief Product and Strategy Officer and Deirdre Toner has joined as President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Morris is a proven tech executive and data infrastructure industry veteran, with more than 30 years experience leading U.S. and European software businesses. He has scaled organizations to more than $1 billion in ARR, has built multiple data management companies, and brings extensive experience building category leaders. A customer-focused executive with a deep technology background, he most recently held leadership positions at Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Toner brings more than 30 years of experience driving high-growth sales teams and business development across companies of all sizes. Her background spans applications, data and infrastructure, with deep expertise in machine learning and generative AI. A customer-centric leader with a strong focus on scalable results, she joins Couchbase from AWS where she most recently served as General Manager of U.S. Specialty Sales. Toner has also held senior roles at DataStax and SAP.

"Barry and Deirdre bring incredible experience that aligns with where we are headed as a company, building on the strong foundation our team has created," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO at Couchbase. "Their leadership will help strengthen our focus on product innovation, go-to-market excellence, world-class culture, delighting customers and operational discipline."

"Data sits at the center of competitive advantage in an AI-driven world and strengthening data strategies for AI is now essential for every organization," said Morris. "I joined Couchbase because of its long-standing commitment to innovation and its proven success across major enterprises. The company is uniquely positioned to support data and AI modernization at any scale, and I look forward to contributing to that mission."

"Customers tell us they are under tremendous pressure to ready their data for AI in a manner that delivers real outcomes," said Toner. "They want technology partners who understand their challenges and can help them move forward with confidence. Couchbase has built the scalable foundation required in this new AI-first era and proven its value across some of the most demanding environments. I'm excited to join because I believe in Couchbase's mission and in the opportunity to support customers as they navigate the demands of today's AI-driven landscape."

About Couchbase

As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer database platform architected for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications and AI agents with confidence – delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting www.couchbase.com and following us on LinkedIn and X .

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.