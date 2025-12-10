Couchbase AI Services Put Enterprises in Control of Agentic AI

Single AI-native Database Platform Unifies Operational Data, Vectors and Models, Enabling Enterprises to Run Secure, Governed, High-performance AI Applications at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. , the developer database platform for critical applications in our AI world, today announced the general availability of Couchbase AI Services , a comprehensive suite of capabilities that enables enterprises to build, deploy and govern agentic AI applications with the security, performance and reliability required for production environments. By bringing together data and models in a single unified platform, Couchbase eliminates the complexity and fragmentation that has kept AI applications from moving from prototype to production.

"Customers moving from experimenting with AI agents to operationally deploying them need a robust solution for doing so," said Barry Morris, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Couchbase. "With AI services we provide developers with an end-to-end platform to build intelligent applications that are secure, trustworthy and performant. Customers developing agentic applications at scale benefit from a simplified and repeatable process, resulting from AI capabilities being incorporated coherently across the Couchbase product suite."

Everything Developers Need in One Database Platform

Enterprises face new challenges in moving generative AI applications to production due to difficulties around integrating diverse data types, concerns about security and privacy with publicly hosted LLMs, the risk of AI hallucinations and the complexity of managing rapidly evolving AI tools while maintaining control over data, prompts and validation.

Couchbase addresses these challenges with a unified platform that combines secure model hosting through integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise – including support for NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Nemotron models – and data processing capabilities for structured and unstructured data. The platform features automatic vector creation, storage and search; a unified Agent Catalog for governance and traceability; and intelligent agent memory that enables contextual interactions across sessions. Built-in AI Functions enable SQL++-based analysis directly within applications, streamlining development while maintaining security and performance at scale. These services enable developers to build trustworthy, accountable agentic systems at scale – with no surprises. Unlike fragmented approaches that can require multiple data sources and tools, Couchbase eliminates vendor complexity and reduces access latency for faster, more cost-effective LLM engagements.

Building Trust into Every AI Interaction

AI services provide organizations with assurance that autonomous agents make reliable decisions with sensitive data. With built-in governance and validation capabilities that enable developers to create "guardrails" around AI interactions, AI services verify outputs against enterprise data and business rules before actions are executed. This validation framework allows organizations to deploy AI agents confidently, knowing that every decision can be traced, audited and validated against established policies. By keeping data and models within a single governed platform, enterprises maintain control over agentic operations at speed and scale, with confidence.

"At SWARM Engineering, we help agri-food and industrial companies save millions of dollars by optimizing complex supply chains, logistics and workforce planning using AI," said Joe Intrakamhang, CTO, SWARM Engineering. "To deliver that value, we need a database platform that makes AI development faster and more reliable. Couchbase AI Services streamlines the entire RAG pipeline, which means our team can focus on solving supply chain challenges rather than wrestling with infrastructure. Having everything in one platform not only accelerates our development velocity but also gives us the control and security our enterprise customers require. When you're dealing with mission-critical planning decisions that impact people and business, you need AI applications built on a foundation you can trust."

AI services are available now. For more information on how AI services help customers build agentic AI applications, review this blog or try AI services here .

Industry Support

"The next era of enterprise productivity will be driven by agentic AI applications, and organizations require AI infrastructure that ensures security, performance and governance for deployment at scale," said John Fanelli, VP of Enterprise Software, NVIDIA. "Couchbase's integration of NVIDIA NIM microservices and Nemotron models into their unified developer platform accelerates the journey for developers to build trusted, production-ready AI agents."

"Together with Couchbase, we are revolutionizing how developers build and evaluate AI agent applications by creating self-improving feedback loops and enabling things like online evals," said Noah Smolen, Head of Partnerships, Arize AI. "Leveraging our next-generation observability platform Arize AX, along with Couchbase's unified developer database platform, customers can confidently deploy and monitor RAG and multi-agent systems at scale."

"Enterprises can no longer afford to let the majority of their unstructured data sit idle," said Brian Raymond, CEO, Unstructured.io. "Our partnership enables customers to ingest and vectorize unstructured data directly into Couchbase AI Services, transform documents with just a few lines of code and provide the trusted grounding required for high-quality RAG and agentic AI applications."

"Enterprise data is foundational to moving agentic AI initiatives into secure, production-ready environments, and Couchbase AI Services provide the essential capabilities for that journey," said Ronen Schwartz, CEO, K2view. "Our partnership enables customers to generate high-quality synthetic data from Couchbase and integrate it with additional enterprise sources, creating governed, privacy-preserving datasets that provide the trusted grounding required for agentic AI applications.

To learn more about Couchbase's AI partner ecosystem, review this blog . To join the Couchbase AI Accelerate Partner Program, click here .

Additional Resources

For developers ready to build production-grade agentic applications, Couchbase offers comprehensive documentation, tutorials and reference architectures at docs.couchbase.com/ai .

. Learn how Couchbase Hyperscale Vector Index delivers breakthrough performance and speed against MongoDB in an independent billion-scale benchmark test .

. Learn why so many customers are making the switch from MongoDB to Couchbase's unified developer database platform by registering for this on-demand webcast .

About Couchbase

As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer database platform architected for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications and AI agents with confidence – delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting www.couchbase.com and following us on LinkedIn and X .

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.