Couchbase Announces Winners of 2021 Couchbase Community Customer and Partner Awards

From ConnectONLINE 2021, Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, announced the winners of its second annual Couchbase Community Customer and Partner Awards. The awards recognize customers and partners who are accelerating modernization initiatives and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications.

"With global organizations outgrowing the limitations of legacy technology, the need for modern databases for business-critical applications has never been greater," said Ravi Mayuram, CTO, Couchbase. "We're constantly amazed at what our customers and partners are able to achieve with our technology. Whether it's to speed the development process, improve application performance or gain better visibility and control over growing amounts of data, our customers and partners are leading the way in how enterprises are modernizing business. On behalf of Couchbase, we congratulate this year's winners for their dedication to improving the customer experience and we look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate with Couchbase in 2022 and beyond."

Customer Award Winners

Awarded separately for customers across the Americas and EMEA, this year's awards honored Couchbase customers across travel and hospitality, financial services, healthcare, education and media and entertainment for their successful innovation.

Advanced NoSQL Architectures:

Americas winner: Cvent

In moving to a microservices architecture, Cvent adopted Couchbase's modern database to provide the high performance, scalability and flexibility required for continuous delivery of its hybrid events application.

EMEA winner: Citigroup

Citigroup architected a Market Data System storing billions of data points within Couchbase, scaling up to over a thousand concurrent connections within an Agile DevOps environment.

Cloud Computing:

Americas winner: BroadJump

By deploying Couchbase in the cloud, BroadJump's development team was able to use their existing SQL skills to execute complex queries for analytics while improving query performance to gain better visibility and control over their expense management.

EMEA winner: Amadeus

Amadeus leveraged Couchbase to design a cloud-native modular platform aimed at speeding time to market and data exchange to better serve customers and partners.

Innovating at the Edge:

Americas winner: Northwestern University

Northwestern University's Catalyst Lab selected Couchbase as part of a broader tech effort to reduce chronic disease risk factors by optimizing innovative, technology-supported interventions.

EMEA winner: Emirates

Emirates optimized aircraft maintenance using Couchbase, enabling it to provide real-time data capture to multiple stakeholders and architect the end-to-end digitalization of its technical logs. Emirates was also awarded the Project of the Year, demonstrating the most unique modern application built with Couchbase.

Community Architectures and Innovation:

Winner: MOLO17

MOLO17 leveraged Couchbase Mobile to achieve situational awareness by streamlining information flow, enhancing offline capabilities, facilitating near-real-time synchronization between the top floor, where the planning happens, and the shop floor, where the execution takes place.

Couchbase serves more than 500 customers globally, comprising over 30% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about how customers are modernizing with Couchbase, visit featured customer case studies here .

Partner Award Winners

This year's partner award winners recognized work that delivered differentiation and innovation to its customers while leading them to successful outcomes as they pursued their digital modernization strategies.

Systems Integrator of the Year:

Winner : Infosys

: Infosys developed new horizontal and vertical solutions like Store Modernization, Digital Supply Chain and Database Migration tools leveraging Couchbase technology and have enhanced their delivery capability.

Cloud Partner of the Year:

Winner: AWS

Last year AWS was a launch partner for our in-VPC offering, and this year, with the launch of Couchbase Capella ™ on AWS, developers can build cloud native applications easily.

Technology Ecosystem Partner of the Year:

Winner: Red Hat

As a certified ISV for Red Hat OpenShift platform, Couchbase and Red Hat enable customers to run mission-critical applications in a mixed/hybrid environment and support legacy modernization and cloud native development projects.

ISV Partner of the Year:

Winner: DigitalRoute

A partner for over 7 years, DigitalRoute developed their solution on Couchbase and have successfully deployed it in multiple telcos globally.

To learn more about Couchbase partners, please visit the partner page here .

