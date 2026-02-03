Couchbase Expands Executive Team to Drive Customer Success, Security and Business Transformation

New transformation, security and customer success leadership appointments reflect continued investment in enterprise growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. , the operational data platform for AI, today announced the expansion of its executive team to support its customer success and profitable growth strategy. Joe Remington has joined as Chief Business and Transformation Officer, Eddie Garcia as Chief Information Security Officer and Chelsea Navo as Senior Vice President of Customer Success.

This expansion accelerates Couchbase's mission to help customers move from strategy to results with greater speed and confidence, especially as they modernize and build AI ready data foundations. As enterprises navigate real time, AI driven innovation and rising complexity, they need a trusted partner with proven expertise, established best practices and the thought leadership to drive greater impact. These new roles strengthen our commitment to long term customer value, empowering organizations to deliver successful projects, reduce risk and unleash the power of their data in new ways.

Remington is a technology and business executive with a strong background in guiding strategic growth, operational excellence and organizational transformation across the software industry. Drawing on over 20 years of leadership spanning corporate development, finance, strategy and operations, he brings a multidisciplinary approach to optimizing performance and accelerating value creation. Remington joins Couchbase from symplr, where he served as Chief Business Officer leading company-wide initiatives to strengthen execution, improve operational efficiency and support sustainable, profitable growth. Prior to symplr, he held senior leadership roles at Vertafore, Aspect Software and DaVita.

Garcia is an experienced cybersecurity and technology executive with deep expertise in developing, leading and implementing scalable, high-impact information security strategies for enterprises. With more than two decades of experience across security architecture, product security, risk management and engineering leadership, he brings a holistic and operational perspective to safeguarding mission-critical systems and data. Garcia joins Couchbase from Macrometa where he served as Chief Information Security Officer, guiding cross-functional teams across multiple technology disciplines with a security-first integration approach. He also held Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer roles at Cloudera.

Navo is a seasoned technology and data executive with more than 20 years of experience driving company-wide transformation and measurable business outcomes for organizations ranging from emerging enterprises to global institutions. Her background spans enterprise solution design and data architecture, with extensive experience in modernization initiatives and the delivery of enterprise-grade AI solutions. Navo joins Couchbase from Booz Allen, where she most recently served as Executive Director of Federal Data and AI Solutions. Previously, she held senior data and technology leadership roles at DataStax and Lockheed Martin.

"We're thrilled to expand our team with leaders who have driven meaningful change with the know-how to advance transformation, security and customer outcomes," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO at Couchbase. "With Joe, Eddie and Chelsea on the leadership team, we are strengthening the foundation for profitable growth at Couchbase. Their leadership will help us execute our strategic priorities, scale the business with confidence and deliver differentiated value to customers as data and AI demands continue to accelerate and evolve."

