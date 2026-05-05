Couchbase Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of AI to Accelerate Business Growth and AI Innovation

Kari Wimmer and Tim Finley join Couchbase to strengthen financial performance and deepen AI product leadership as the company strengthens the operational data platform for AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc., the operational data platform for AI, today announced two senior executive appointments that reinforce the company's strategic commitment to AI-led growth and operational excellence, announcing Kari Wimmer as Chief Financial Officer and Tim Finley as Senior Vice President of AI. Couchbase is seeing significantly increased demand for its operational data platform as the memory and data foundation for agentic AI workloads, with Wimmer and Finley joining as the company scales AI innovation and financial and operational rigor to meet that demand.

Wimmer and Finley join an all-new executive team that has arrived at Couchbase over the past six months, spanning every major business function. These include BJ Schaknowski, Chief Executive Officer; Deirdre Toner, President and Chief Commercial Officer; Barry Morris, Chief Product and Strategy Officer; Maggie Warren, Chief Legal Officer; Veronica Curran, Chief People Officer; Joe Remington, Chief Business and Transformation Officer; and Eddie Garcia, Chief Information Security Officer.

The appointments come just after the approximately $1.5B acquisition by Haveli Investments in September 2025, and as demand for enterprise AI infrastructure accelerates at an unprecedented pace. According to a recent IDC study, global enterprises will invest a staggering $307 billion on AI solutions in 2025, a number expected to soar to $632 billion by 2028 (1), while Gartner® Research projects (2) that "40% of enterprise apps will feature task-specific AI Agents by 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025."

Wimmer brings more than two decades of experience in corporate finance, M&A, and strategic development across enterprise software and data-intensive industries to Couchbase. She joins the company from Intellistack, where she also served as CFO. She previously served in senior executive roles at Businessolver, P2 Energy Solutions, Arrow Electronics, and IHS Markit. Her background in PE-backed environments, financial discipline, and ability to translate strategy into executable financial plans make her well-suited to support Couchbase's next stage of growth.

"Couchbase has built a highly differentiated platform that is well-positioned to meet the AI inflection point in enterprise technology," said Wimmer. "My background has largely been in PE-backed environments, where the expectations around financial rigor, operational discipline, and capital efficiency are high, and where the distance between strategy and execution has to be short. That's exactly what this stage of Couchbase's journey calls for. I'm looking forward to partnering with BJ and the leadership team to build the financial infrastructure that supports the company's next phase of growth."

Finley joined Couchbase from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he spent more than five years leading worldwide go-to-market and strategy, starting with its multi-billion dollar database services portfolio. His role evolved to include leadership of the fully combined data and AI services portfolio until his departure. Prior to AWS he served in executive roles in Sales and Business Development at Oracle, with a long tenure leading technology organizations for global manufacturing. Finley will drive AI product strategy, roadmap, and lead the company's internal AI transformation to advance Couchbase's position as the defining operational data platform for agentic AI workloads.

"The model is not the bottleneck in enterprise AI. The data layer is — and it has to operate where the decisions actually happen, not only where the servers sit," said Finley. "Couchbase already runs there — at the gate, on the device, in the store, and behind the most demanding enterprise applications in the world. After a decade close to the enterprises actually deploying machine learning and AI, I came here to make sure this platform earns its place as the one they run the AI-native enterprise on."

"Kari and Tim each bring exactly the depth of experience this moment demands," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO at Couchbase. "Kari's long PE experience, financial rigor, and track record of turning strategy into results will be invaluable as we grow, while Tim's background building AI go-to-market strategy at scale, combined with his deep understanding of what enterprises need from their data infrastructure, makes him the right leader at the right time for us and for the market. I'm proud to welcome both of them to the team, and look forward to working closely with them as we accelerate Couchbase into a leadership position in AI data."

(1) IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Generative Artificial Intelligence 2025 Predictions (Doc# US52632924, October 2024)

(2) Gartner Press Release, Gartner Predicts 40% of Enterprise Apps Will Feature Task-Specific AI Agents by 2026, Up from Less Than 5% in 2025, 26 August 2025, Gartner Predicts 40% of Enterprise Apps Will Feature Task-Specific AI Agents by 2026, Up from Less Than 5% in 2025. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, the operational data platform for AI, empowers businesses to succeed by bringing data to life in new ways. Major market-leading companies rely on Couchbase for mission-critical operational, analytical, mobile and AI workloads. Built to replace legacy infrastructure and fragmented data services, Couchbase empowers enterprises with a unified platform architected for performance, flexibility and global scale.

With Couchbase, organizations bring their data to life, launching game-changing customer experiences, exploring the limitless potential of AI, and seamlessly extending applications from the cloud to the edge and beyond. Couchbase's AI-ready technology and enterprise partnership model eliminate complexity and reduce total cost of ownership, enabling teams to stay agile, innovative and secure.

Couchbase believes data should never slow you down, but act as the foundation for your next breakthrough. Discover why Couchbase is trusted to help the world's biggest players scale, move fast and stay resilient, no matter what's next on their roadmap. Visit couchbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.