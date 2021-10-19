Couchbase Introduces Couchbase Capella Hosted Database-as-a-Service on AWS, Making it Faster, Easier and More Affordable for Developers to Build Enterprise Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced its Couchbase CapellaTM hosted Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Capella delivers database flexibility for developers and performance at scale for enterprise applications, with the best price-performance of any DBaaS. Because Capella is fully managed and automated, customers can focus on development, improving their applications and reducing time to market, instead of worrying about operational database management efforts.

"When developing for clients, we need flexibility, high performance and cost effective solutions," said Scott Bradley, principal engineer, Facet Digital. "Couchbase Capella is a single platform that gives us JSON document agility, in-memory caching speeds, text search and analytics, all accessed via the SQL our team already knows."

With Couchbase Capella, customers benefit from the latest features in Couchbase Server 7 , which fuses the best aspects of relational databases like SQL queries and distributed ACID transactions with the flexibility of a modern JSON document database. Capella's flexibility supports a broad set of use cases reducing a customer's need to buy, deploy and manage additional databases or supporting technologies. As customers scale up their applications, Capella delivers price performance that is superior to competitors, allowing customers to do more for less on a dollar-for-dollar basis, while also saving time and effort.

"Modernization is accelerating for nearly every business and we are proud to be evolving our DBaaS to include a hosted offering purpose built for modern application developers," said Scott Anderson, senior vice president of product management at Couchbase. "At Couchbase, we align our products and solutions to help turn customers' modernization strategies into realities. With the introduction of Couchbase Capella, we are offering customers the fastest, easiest and most cost effective way to deploy our modern database in the cloud for accelerated application development."

Couchbase Capella customer benefits include:

Easy as SQL . SQL users can develop against Couchbase Capella without learning another query language and they can deploy in just a few clicks. One management pane simplifies multi-cluster, multi-region and multi-cloud operations.

. SQL users can develop against Couchbase Capella without learning another query language and they can deploy in just a few clicks. One management pane simplifies multi-cluster, multi-region and multi-cloud operations. Develop with agility across use cases. Developers get multi-model capabilities (document, key-value, full text search, analytics) and data structure flexibility allowing them to develop applications for operational, transactional and analytical workloads, all from a single vendor. Users can pick one of ten SDKs with their preferred programming language.

Developers get multi-model capabilities (document, key-value, full text search, analytics) and data structure flexibility allowing them to develop applications for operational, transactional and analytical workloads, all from a single vendor. Users can pick one of ten SDKs with their preferred programming language. Premium performance and cost efficiency at scale. Couchbase Capella's unique real-time memory first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications while the price performance keeps improving as users scale. With Couchbase Capella on AWS, customers can experience the best in availability and reliability anywhere in the world.

Couchbase Capella's unique real-time memory first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications while the price performance keeps improving as users scale. With Couchbase Capella on AWS, customers can experience the best in availability and reliability anywhere in the world. Access to a wide range of AWS Cloud services. The Couchbase Capella control plane is built on AWS and integrates over 20 AWS services into its architecture including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), AWS Lambda, Amazon GuardDuty and AWS Shield. Developers can connect their applications with AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Fargate, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), AWS Lambda and more at very low latency within a single interface.

"Couchbase Capella provides developers the ability to get up and running with Couchbase's high performance, scalable and flexible database on AWS," said Sabina Joseph, Director, Americas ISVs, AWS. "The hosted DBaaS provides customers with the flexibility and agility of a cloud database without being slowed down by administrative infrastructure hurdles so they can build modern apps faster. We are delighted to work with Couchbase through the AWS SaaS Factory Program, allowing enterprises to more efficiently deploy business-critical applications on AWS."

Couchbase Capella is now available on AWS, with additional cloud providers becoming available in the future. Start a free trial today by clicking here and see how easy it is to be up and running with Couchbase in minutes.

Additional Resources

Read this blog post for more information about Couchbase Capella

for more information about Couchbase Capella Register here for Couchbase ConnectONLINE, taking place October 20-21, 2021 to learn more about Capella

for Couchbase ConnectONLINE, taking place to learn more about Capella Visit this page to find out about all the ways Couchbase can be deployed in any cloud

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, quotations of management and statements about Couchbase's market and competitive position, strategies, product releases, and product qualities, capabilities and benefits. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "may," "might," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: any factors creating issues with the qualities, capabilities and benefits of products; delays in product releases; and intense competition and our ability to compete effectively. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our filings with the SEC that we may file from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, which should be read in conjunction with this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.couchbase.com

