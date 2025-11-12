Couchbase Mobile Delivers Major Advancements for Building AI-Powered Applications at the Edge

New JavaScript Support, Enhanced Peer-to-Peer Sync and Multi-Region Resilience Eliminates Integration Complexity and Downtime Risk for Mobile AI Applications Operating in Disconnected Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. , the developer data platform for critical applications in our AI world, today announced significant advancements to the Couchbase Mobile platform, which makes it possible to run AI-powered applications on devices operating at the disconnected edge. The introduction of JavaScript support for Couchbase Lite allows the embedded database to run in any web browser, creating a universal client that can operate anywhere regardless of internet connectivity. This enables offline-first browser-based web apps and unified data synchronization across web, mobile, custom hardware and desktop applications. New advances in peer-to-peer (P2P) data synchronization include device auto-discovery that adapts to dynamic network topologies and network auto-switching capabilities that adjust as users enter or leave networks. This powers offline collaboration use cases at the edge. Other enhancements to core capabilities enable deployment resilience and seamless failover, allowing customers to deliver applications that are always fast and available, with or without the internet.

"Building AI-powered applications for the edge means being able to deliver fast, personalized and always-available experiences, even in completely disconnected environments. The latest enhancements to Couchbase Mobile help developers build and ship applications faster, and ensure architects provide continuous uptime no matter what," said Matt McDonough, SVP of Product at Couchbase. "With more than a decade of bringing mobile database innovation to production applications worldwide, these advancements provide customers with the most comprehensive mobile and edge support in the industry. And while other database vendors are deprecating their mobile support due to the inherent complexity, Couchbase is accelerating its mobile and edge capabilities to include browser-based JavaScript applications."

Always-On Apps Drive Business Continuity

Users increasingly engage with AI applications on edge devices, often moving through areas with limited or no internet connectivity, which presents challenges for cloud-only based solutions. Forrester found that almost half of enterprise business and tech professionals view increasing the use of edge technologies as a top priority for IT teams over the next year, emphasizing that consistently delivering reliable mobile experiences at the edge is essential for business success. This requires AI-capable applications that are resilient enough to allow data synchronization between edge devices – even in internet dead-zones – while automatically adapting to changing network conditions.

Aptos, a global leader in unified commerce solutions for retailers, relies on Couchbase to power its modern, cloud-native point-of-sale (POS) technology used by popular retail brands worldwide. The company leverages Couchbase Capella™ to power Aptos ONE, its retail experience platform, providing them the freedom to transact beyond the cash wrap counter, a key differentiator of their offering.

"Reliable data synchronization from cloud to retail store devices is essential for our customers, who need applications that always work, regardless of internet availability," said John Carney, VP, Head of Architecture at Aptos. "Couchbase Mobile's peer-to-peer replication capabilities allow us to provide the always-on experience retailers demand with low TCO. Moving to Capella delivered over $1 million in annual savings while reducing our infrastructure footprint from 12 deployments with 100+ nodes to a single deployment with 31 nodes."

Unified Platform Eliminates Integration Complexity and Downtime Risk

Organizations building AI applications for mobile face a costly dilemma: cloud-only database platforms rely on the internet, creating revenue risk when connectivity fails, while mobile-only embedded databases lack a scalable backend consolidation server, requiring expensive custom integration with enterprise cloud databases. Both approaches force development teams to integrate multiple technologies to achieve end-to-end data synchronization — adding IT complexity, slowing time to market and driving up total cost of ownership.

Couchbase Mobile eliminates this complexity with a unified solution that seamlessly integrates data sync from cloud to edge to device to web. New capabilities include:

Couchbase Lite for JavaScript: This major new capability allows developers to embed the Couchbase Lite database to browser-based web apps to eliminate internet dependencies. Local data processing makes web apps faster, ensures they're always available, makes them more secure and less prone to data loss, and creates a unified app experience using Capella App Services and Sync Gateway to synchronize web apps with the Capella Database-as-a-Service and other Couchbase Lite mobile applications. Learn more here .

This major new capability allows developers to embed the Couchbase Lite database to browser-based web apps to eliminate internet dependencies. Local data processing makes web apps faster, ensures they're always available, makes them more secure and less prone to data loss, and creates a unified app experience using and to synchronize web apps with the Capella Database-as-a-Service and other mobile applications. Learn more . Couchbase Lite Peer-to-Peer Sync advancements: This longstanding Couchbase Mobile feature now includes out-of-the-box device auto-discovery, mesh support that adjusts as users enter or leave the network, and upcoming features that enable network auto-switching capabilities for uninterrupted synchronization and Bluetooth support. The latest capabilities make it easier than ever for developers to implement P2P sync in iOS and Android applications, reducing P2P implementation code from dozens of lines to around five compared with previous versions. This powerful new set of extended P2P sync features puts Couchbase Mobile well ahead of any competing mobile data sync solutions, especially when combined with the broader capabilities offered by Couchase. Learn more here .

This longstanding Couchbase Mobile feature now includes out-of-the-box device auto-discovery, mesh support that adjusts as users enter or leave the network, and upcoming features that enable network auto-switching capabilities for uninterrupted synchronization and Bluetooth support. The latest capabilities make it easier than ever for developers to implement P2P sync in iOS and Android applications, reducing P2P implementation code from dozens of lines to around five compared with previous versions. This powerful new set of extended P2P sync features puts Couchbase Mobile well ahead of any competing mobile data sync solutions, especially when combined with the broader capabilities offered by Couchase. Learn more . XDCR and Couchbase Mobile Multi-Cluster Resilience: A key feature of Capella App Services and Sync Gateway 4.0 is cross data center replication (XDCR) support for mobile deployments, bringing multi-region resilience for zero-downtime disaster recovery, seamless failover with active standby and the ability for mobile users to seamlessly migrate between clusters. This helps provide the highest guarantees of uptime for apps and simplifies global deployments as they grow. Learn more here .

A key feature of Capella App Services and Sync Gateway 4.0 is (XDCR) support for mobile deployments, bringing multi-region resilience for zero-downtime disaster recovery, seamless failover with active standby and the ability for mobile users to seamlessly migrate between clusters. This helps provide the highest guarantees of uptime for apps and simplifies global deployments as they grow. Learn more . Couchbase Edge Server: Launched earlier this year, Edge Server is a lightweight database server designed to power applications in internet dead zones on resource-constrained hardware. It is ideally suited for apps in isolated environments such as airplanes, restaurants, retail stores and warehouses. Learn more here .

Availability

Couchbase Mobile is available now. Learn more about delivering offline-first AI applications at www.couchbase.com .

