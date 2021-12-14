Couchbase Named One of 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that it was recognized as one of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures , a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor* , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2021 according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

The distinction placed Couchbase at number four (out of 25 total) with an overall company rating of 4.7. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.7. Couchbase's senior-leadership rating was 4.6, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.3, while its positive business-outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer's business will get better in the next six months—was 94%. That compared to an average across Glassdoor of 54%.

This is the fifth year Battery has issued a version of its highest-rated cloud companies list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies To Work For. The rankings—which this year come as many companies continue to face workplace challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, including remote and hybrid work—highlight the global trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premises systems.

"While the pandemic has accelerated the businesses of many cloud companies—whose products often help fuel digital transformation—many cloud CEOs are still grappling with how to build great corporate cultures, hire the best employees and retain them in an incredibly fast-changing and unpredictable business environment," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery Ventures general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "The companies on this list should feel proud of their success in building positive cultures and promoting employee satisfaction, which often translates into financial success. They really are modeling best practices for other organizations across the economy."

"At Couchbase, we work relentlessly on our culture to ensure the team always feels valued so they can then work together to create value for our customers, partners and shareholders," said Matt Cain, president and CEO of Couchbase. "Our goal has always been to build, reinforce and model a culture of openness, transparency and trust that delivers results. The Couchbase values underpin everything we do and this has been a sustainable competitive advantage for us as we attract, develop and retain the highly-skilled talent necessary for business growth. We are proud and honored to be named one of the 25 highest-rated public cloud computing companies to work for, even more so in the year where Couchbase went from privately held to publicly traded."

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of Couchbase on Glassdoor:

"Couchbase created a company culture that will be at the foundation of its success. Since joining the company, I experienced a constructive and collaborative environment where people want to help you succeed. The focus is on teamwork and how we win together. All this starts at the top with a clarity of vision, where the company is going and what it expects of its people. If you get a chance to join this company, I would say take it."

Full lists of The Battery Highest-Rated Public and Private Cloud Companies To Work For can be found here .

For more information about career opportunities at Couchbase, please visit https://www.couchbase.com/careers .

