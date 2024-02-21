Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

Couchbase, Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that Chair, President and CEO Matt Cain and CFO Greg Henry will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. PT / 6:35 p.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers– all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

