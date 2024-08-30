Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that Company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Chair, President and CEO Matt Cain will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, California. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings.

Additionally, CFO Greg Henry and SVP of Cloud, Growth and Business Operations Scott Anderson will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings.

Live webcasts and replays for both presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and run modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers — all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Edward Parker

ICR for Couchbase

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Amber Winans

Bhava Communications for Couchbase

[email protected]

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.