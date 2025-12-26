Couchmas is Here: Lovesac Officially Takes Over the Week Between Christmas and New Year

Lovesac kicked off the season with "Spread the Love" initiatives, surprising deserving individuals through in-showroom moments, pop-up events, and social media activations—sharing stories of generosity within local communities. Now, Lovesac is expanding the initiative nationwide, inviting people everywhere to recognize those in their lives who make a difference quietly, consistently, and often without recognition. Whether it's someone who has carried their family through the season, served as their community's Santa Claus, or simply deserves a soft place to land, Lovesac wants to hear their story.

During Couchmas, Lovesac will celebrate this magical week when sweats replace schedules, leftovers replace meal plans, and the couch becomes the center of daily life. From December 26 through January 4, customers may nominate someone they love online at Lovesac.com. Winners will receive a free Lovesac couch—designed to make their homes a little cozier this winter season. During Couchmas, customers will also receive 40% off all Lovesac products in showrooms and online, matching their Black Friday promotion.

"Couchmas is an invitation to unwind, reconnect, and honor the people who show up for others in meaningful ways," said Shawn Nelson, Founder and CEO of Lovesac. "The stories we are seeing fill us with hope and we're excited to bring communities together and turn this uniquely relaxed week into a celebration of generosity and LOVE."

To submit your nominations, and for full terms and conditions, please visit www.Lovesac.com

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do.

