Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Introduces 20kW On-Board Charger for Commercial Electric Vehicles

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), a provider of cutting-edge electrification solutions, announced today that it has developed a unique and innovative 20kW On-Board Charger for the commercial electric vehicle industry.

Coulomb Solutions Inc. has designed and engineered a highly sought after solution to help commercial electric vehicle users meet their charging needs in the North American Market. The proprietary 20 kW On-Board Charger offers full power output with single-phase input. This is unique versus the three-phase standard commonly found in Europe and China. CSI's design is cost effective and eliminates the need for multiple units stacking or configuration. Thus, it reduces extra high-voltage cabling and associated costs as well as decreases the overall footprint and mass. In addition, the component will offer the capability to add bi-directional charging.

"We are pleased to bring CSI's high-tech 20 kW On-Board Charger to the commercial electric vehicle market," said David Mazaika, CEO of Coulomb Solutions Inc. "As the electric utilities struggle to meet the tremendous demand to install DC fast charging, our innovative On-Board Charger provides the optimal solution that allows end-users and fleets to charge their vehicles overnight with common outlets in their facilities. Beyond our new On-Board Charger, CSI offers a complete suite of other unique and reliable electric commercial vehicle components such as AC compressors, DC-DC converters, accessory inverters, and chillers. CSI also offers a wide range of standard Li-Ion battery packs to electrify the world's commercial vehicles and reduce emissions, to better the world for society."

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI provides high quality, proven components to the North American commercial electric vehicle market at wholesale prices. The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric drive systems in commercial trucks, buses, vans, locomotives, and marine applications. As its cornerstone, CSI is the authorized North American distributor of commercial vehicle batteries for CATL, the largest Li-Ion battery designer and manufacturer in the world. CATL's LFP batteries currently power over 375,000 buses and trucks in daily operation in demanding environments and terrain with some of the largest commercial fleets. CSI also has a line of highly proven accessory components for commercial electric vehicles including battery heating and cooling systems, electric air conditioning compressors, electric cab heaters, electric steering pumps, electric air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. See how CSI is enabling commercial vehicle electrification on our web site at www.coulombsolutions.com.

