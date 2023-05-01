Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) to Establish US Battery Pack Manufacturing Plant

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), a provider of innovative electrification solutions for commercial vehicles, announced today that it will establish a US manufacturing facility to assemble commercial vehicle battery packs using the world's most reliable and industry-leading cells.

Coulomb Solutions Inc's - New EV Battery Pack Facility

CSI's new facility will produce world class battery packs, specifically designed, and optimized for US commercial vehicle applications. CSI will source the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells from the world's largest battery manufacturer, the industry giant CATL. These cells offer greater durability and are much safer than nickel-cobalt-based chemistries.

The planned facility will have initial capacity to produce up to 4.2 GWh per year and will have the ability to further expand capacity as the US commercial EV industry grows and customer demand increases. The new facility is expected to create over 300 highly skilled jobs including production, assembly, quality, engineering, supply chain, and various support and management functions. After a comprehensive search, CSI has narrowed the potential location for its state-of-the-art facility to three states: Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. CSI expects to finalize its site selection process by early summer.

"CSI's new EV battery pack assembly facility will give US commercial vehicle manufacturers a "Made in America" battery system using the world's most proven cutting edge LFP cells," said David Mazaika, CEO of Coulomb Solutions Inc. "The new US production will cut our lead time in half, which supports CSI's goal to enable the rapid adoption of electric drive systems in commercial vehicles."

CSI's new high-tech facility will produce and stock a variety of off-the-shelf battery packs which can be combined into validated battery systems ranging from 30kWh to over 3.5MWh. By using these validated packs, traditional and emerging North American OEM customers can by-pass lengthy and expensive battery system development programs. These battery systems combined with CSI's complete suite of plug and play accessories for commercial vehicle electrification will both reduce the cost and greatly improve time to market for US commercial vehicle OEMs in launching new models.

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI's mission is to electrify the world's commercial vehicles and reduce emissions, by offering innovative EV drive solutions to better the world for society." CSI fuels this energy transition by providing high quality, proven battery systems and other components to the North American commercial electric vehicle market at wholesale prices. CSI enables rapid adoption of electric drive systems in commercial trucks, buses, vans, locomotives, and marine applications. As its cornerstone, CSI is the authorized North American distributor of commercial vehicle batteries for CATL, the largest Li-Ion battery designer and manufacturer in the world. CATL's LFP batteries currently power over 375,000 buses and trucks in daily operation in demanding environments and terrain with some of the largest commercial fleets. CSI also has a line of highly proven accessory components for commercial electric vehicles including battery heating and cooling systems, electric air conditioning compressors, electric cab heaters, electric steering pumps, electric air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. See how CSI is enabling commercial vehicle electrification on its web site at www.coulombsolutions.com

For more information, please contact:

Paul Rivera

Chief Commercial Office

Coulomb Solutions Inc.

Phone: 1 (443) 370-8782

[email protected]

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.