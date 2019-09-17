Council of the Americas to Recognize Trailblazing Leaders From Nubank, Fibra Uno, SAP and Susana Balbo Wines at the 25th BRAVO Business Awards

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Council of the Americas (COA) announces the final group of leaders that will be honored at the 25th edition of the BRAVO Business Awards on October 25 in Miami. Cristina Junqueira, David Vélez, Edward Wible, Claudio Muruzabal, Susana Balbo and André El-Mann join Carlos Vives, Luis Alberto Moreno and João Carvalho de Miranda in the group of honorees to be recognized during this special edition of BRAVO.

Relentless dedication, remarkable resilience and passion for improvement are some of the traits that define this group of changemakers. From helping to bridge the digital divide to creating the largest digital bank outside of Asia, this group represents the progress and transformation of the Americas.

"We are proud to recognize one of the brightest and most diverse groups of winners in the 25 years of the BRAVO Business Awards," said Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA) President and CEO Susan Segal. "In the Council of the Americas we have the responsibility to highlight stories that inspire and empower others to continue building success in the hemisphere."

The following leaders will be recognized:

Cristina Junqueira , David Velez and Edward Wible , co-founders of Nubank, will receive the Visionary Entrepreneurs of the Year Award for revolutionizing banking in Brazil by providing financial services without fees to millions of unbanked consumers and new generations, while inspiring other regional entrepreneurs.

co-founders of Nubank, will receive the for revolutionizing banking in by providing financial services without fees to millions of unbanked consumers and new generations, while inspiring other regional entrepreneurs. Claudio Muruzabal, president of SAP Latin America and the Caribbean , will receive the Technology Leader of the Year Award in recognition of his outstanding performance in leading SAP towards sustained double-digit growth in the cloud for four consecutive years and his commitment to closing the digital gap in the region.

president of SAP Latin America and the , will receive the in recognition of his outstanding performance in leading SAP towards sustained double-digit growth in the cloud for four consecutive years and his commitment to closing the digital gap in the region. Susana Balbo , founder of Susana Balbo Wines , will be recognized with the BRAVO Lifetime Achievement Award for her perseverance and unprecedented achievements in winemaking and contributions to the worldwide success of Argentine wines, as well as for her dedication to women's economic empowerment and gender equality worldwide.

founder of , will be recognized with the for her perseverance and unprecedented achievements in winemaking and contributions to the worldwide success of Argentine wines, as well as for her dedication to women's economic empowerment and gender equality worldwide. André El-Mann, CEO of Fibra Uno (FUNO), will be honored with the Investor of the Year Award for FUNO's impressive performance under his leadership. FUNO is one of the largest Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) in Mexico and Latin America and has achieved an annual growth* of 11.5% since its founding in 2011. *NAV for CBFI

Prior to the BRAVO Business Awards, the Council of the Americas Symposium will bring together more than 400 business, political and social leaders for an event that will discuss key issues for development in the region.

