Count on Dial® with Clean + Gentle™

Dial® will be partnering with dermatologists to continue to educate on the importance of not having to compromise gentle products with a sense of clean. Clean + Gentle™ allows you to experience the gentle side of Dial®. The pH balanced and vegan formula leaves skin looking and feeling hydrated and healthy.

"With Clean + Gentle™, Dial® is appealing to the consumer who is seeking and using hypoallergenic products that are free from ingredients like dyes, parabens, phthalates and silicones," says Randi Melton, Vice President of Marketing,Body Care for Henkel. "Providing them with an option that is proven to be gentle on skin, but is also backed by the trusted Dial® brand."

In launching the Clean + Gentle™ line, Dial® will create impactful partnerships and activations that underscore the gentle and dye-free formulas with a focus on vegan, gluten-free and naturally-derived* ingredients. Dial® plans to team up with leading experts to bring credibility to the brand, who will be available to the media and to influencers as a resource and who will also co-host launch tactics including a virtual event. In addition, 5,000 doctor's offices, including dermatologists and allergists, across the country will be sampling and recommending these products to their patients.

Clean + Gentle™, with its Skin Smart formula, is formulated with just the right combination of moisturizing conditioners & gentle cleansers to give you a balanced clean. These foaming hand washes and body washes are launching in bottles that are recyclable, and as a first for Dial®, Fragrance Free will be an option across both body and hand.

The line will include:

Clean + Gentle™ Body Washes that hydrate and rinse clean without drying the skin in four new scents including Aloe, Waterlily, Grapefruit and Fragrance Free.

Clean + Gentle™ Foaming Hand Washes that are made in an antibacterial formula that also hydrate and clean skin without drying. Dial® is the number one doctor recommended antibacterial soap brand: this foaming hand wash kills 99.99% of bacteria encountered in household settings. They will be available in Aloe, Grapefruit and Fragrance Free.

*Global ISO Standard 16128 defines naturally-derived as a plant of mineral derived material and water which is found in nature and has undergone limited processing.

Clean + Gentle™ will be available nationwide beginning February 2021 at food, drug and mass retailers.

About Dial®

About Dial® America's trusted brand for 70 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide benefits such as moisture, exfoliation, hydration, replenishment and more. Dial®. Count on Clean + Gentle™. For more information, please visit www.dialsoap.com

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2019, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2019, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of more than 3.2 billion euros. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com .

