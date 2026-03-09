Countdown to Ellucian Live 2026! Conference to Showcase AI Innovation, Student-First Strategy, and Unmatched Experience

Key Highlights:

April 19–22 in Denver: Ellucian Live 2026 brings together higher education leaders for 375+ sessions, key speakers and major product announcements.

Attendees will explore student-first, SaaS-native solutions designed to accelerate institutional resilience, efficiency, and student success.

Signature experiences, including the Customer Appreciation Event, deliver connection, celebration, and inspiration beyond the sessions.

DENVER, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, counts down to Ellucian Live 2026 where thousands of college and university leaders, innovators, and practitioners from more than 50+ countries will gather for the industry's premier global technology conference. This year's event, in Denver, Colorado, April 19–22, 2026, will spotlight AI-powered innovation, student-first strategy, and actionable insights to help institutions thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

"Momentum is building and higher education leaders are reimagining how their institutions operate, including how they engage students and prepare for what's next," said Greg Giangrande, Chief People and Marketing Officer, Ellucian. "Ellucian Live is where that energy comes together and we are counting down to the greatest event, yet. Our community doesn't just talk about innovation — they leave ready to put it into action in ways that strengthen student success."

Visionary Content and Dialogue

With more than 375 sessions delivered by 225+ customer speakers from over 150 institutions, Ellucian Live 2026 offers a comprehensive agenda spanning the end-to-end student lifecycle. Attendees will gain practical insights into modernizing with SaaS-native solutions, leveraging AI-driven capabilities across the Ellucian platform, and aligning institutional strategy with evolving workforce and learner expectations.

Ellucian Live 2026 will feature major product announcements and keynotes highlighting advancements across the Ellucian ecosystem. Attendees will experience how AI — trained on the richest dataset in higher education — is delivering predictive insights, streamlining operations, and empowering faculty and staff to focus on what matters most: students.

A Mile-High Conference Experience

Ellucian Live is known not only for its thought leadership and product innovation, but for its vibrant community experience. 2026 highlights include:

Après-Ski Welcome Reception — A Colorado-inspired kickoff event bringing networking to Denver with a memorable way to reconnect and build relationships.

— A Colorado-inspired kickoff event bringing networking to Denver with a memorable way to reconnect and build relationships. Dedicated Networking Time — Newly expanded agenda space intentionally designed to foster deeper peer collaboration and idea exchange.

— Newly expanded agenda space intentionally designed to foster deeper peer collaboration and idea exchange. The Button Wall — One of Ellucian Live's most beloved interactive experiences returns, giving attendees a fun, conversation-sparking way to connect with peers.

— One of Ellucian Live's most beloved interactive experiences returns, giving attendees a fun, conversation-sparking way to connect with peers. Leadership, HBCU, and System-Focused Programming — Curated sessions and receptions to support shared priorities and strengthen community across diverse institution types.

— Curated sessions and receptions to support shared priorities and strengthen community across diverse institution types. Renowned Customer Appreciation Event — A dedicated evening celebrating the higher ed community with exceptional food, live music, and an atmosphere designed to honor the critical work institutions do every day to serve students.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

