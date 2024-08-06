Countdown to Kindergarten: Building Confidence and Math Readiness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, it's time to prepare your kids for the new school year, especially if you have a kindergartener. Besides making sure they have supplies like a backpack, pencils, and notebooks, it's important to make sure they're academically prepared, especially when it comes to basic math skills.

Review Basic Math Concepts to Boost Confidence

Practice counting and identifying numbers.

Catherine Rosen, a math curriculum specialist with National Heritage Academies (NHA), suggests reviewing some simple math concepts with your little ones. "Being able to identify numbers, shapes, and patterns—those basic skills—helps set a strong foundation for our students. When they come in ready to learn, they can build from that foundational background knowledge," Rosen explains.

Understanding numbers and patterns not only prepares children academically but also helps boost their confidence. "When they know these things, they feel confident, and that can really support them through kindergarten and their entire educational career," Rosen adds.

Activities to Try at Home

Rosen suggests several activities parents can do at home to help their children get comfortable with numbers. One key area is counting and number recognition. Families can practice counting objects like toys or snacks with your children. "Make it fun by turning it into a game. Counting fun items or making a game out of it can help keep kids engaged," Rosen advises.

Scholars can also sharpen their math knowledge with a simple number hunt. This activity not only reinforces number recognition but also encourages kids to get moving. "Using number cards—whether you buy them or make your own—help your child identify the numbers and build confidence. Then, hide the cards around the room and let your child find them. It's like a game of hide and seek with numbers," she explains.

Varied Math Readiness

Despite these preparations, some students might still find math challenging. Rosen points out that children enter kindergarten with various levels of math readiness. "We have students who may have never seen a number and others who are counting to 20. It can be difficult, but our teachers are well-equipped to meet students where they are and provide the necessary support," she says.

No matter your student's math knowledge, Rosen said there is one constant that families should focus on. She stresses the importance of fostering a positive attitude toward math from an early age. "Math isn't loved by all, but by instilling confidence early on, we can set students up for success," Rosen said. "A little practice and a little confidence can go a long way."

Advice for Anxious Parents

Rosen also offers advice for parents who might feel anxious about their child's math readiness. "Keep an open mind about math. The way math is taught today might be different from how we learned it. The curriculums we use are designed to build a conceptual understanding," she explains. "Be patient and encouraging, knowing that all children develop at different times and in different ways."

By incorporating these tips and activities into your child's daily routine, you can help set them up for a successful start to kindergarten. A little preparation now can make a big difference in their confidence and academic readiness.

For more information on activities to get your kindergartener ready for school this fall, visit https://www.nhaschools.com/en/math-readiness.

About National Heritage Academies:



National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 100 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 65,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies