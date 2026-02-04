Coushatta Casino Resort Hosts Job Fair to Support New Tower Opening

KINDER, La., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort will host a Job Fair on Wednesday, March 11, from 8am to 2pm in the Conference Center, located in the Grand Hotel lobby. The job fair supports hiring efforts for the resort's new hotel tower, marking an exciting new chapter for Coushatta Casino Resort.

The job fair is designed to connect job seekers directly with hiring managers for on-the-spot interviews, allowing candidates to apply and learn more about the benefits of joining one of the premier casino resorts in the region.

Coushatta Casino Resort offers a stable work environment with competitive pay and outstanding healthcare benefits, including an onsite medical center and pharmacy with free medical care and extremely low pharmacy co-pays, as well as a comprehensive insurance program. The casino also offers a generous 401(k) program, Paid Time Off, employee recognition programs, and more.

Applicants should bring a valid photo ID to attend. Completed online applications are preferred and encouraged prior to arrival to help expedite the interview process. For more information, contact Tori Bazinet at (337) 738-7723 or visit ccrla.com/employment.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Coushatta Casino Resort Job Fair

Coushatta Resort Job Fair When: Wednesday, March 11 | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Conference Center, Grand Hotel Lobby

777 Coushatta Drive Kinder, Louisiana 70648

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tori Bazinet

(337) 738-7723

SOURCE Coushatta Casino Resort