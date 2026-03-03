Coushatta Casino Resort Appoints Britton Pruett as Director of Food & Beverage

Seasoned hospitality executive and certified sommelier to elevate culinary experiences at Louisiana's largest casino resort

KINDER, La., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort announces the appointment of acclaimed hospitality executive and certified sommelier Britton Pruett as Director of Food & Beverage, overseeing all restaurant, bar, banquet and beverage operations across the property.

With an extensive background in high-volume casino resorts, Pruett brings a passion for culinary innovation and guest-focused dining. She will lead the continued evolution of Coushatta's restaurant concepts, beverage programming and special event offerings, with a focus on quality, creativity and memorable guest experiences.

"Britton understands that food is central to the overall resort experience," said Nate Tanner, General Manager of Coushatta Casino Resort. "She brings creativity, precision and a fresh perspective; and her leadership will help us continue raising the bar across our dining venues, introducing thoughtful menu enhancements and memorable experiences that keep guests coming back."

A certified sommelier, Pruett is guiding the strategic refinement of Coushatta's wine program, aligning selections with Wine Spectator Award of Excellence benchmarks while introducing thoughtful pairings and expanded offerings designed to enhance the guest dining experience.

Pruett brings extensive executive experience across tribal and commercial gaming properties, managing multi-outlet operations and multi-million-dollar revenue portfolios. Her focus on operational excellence and team development supports Coushatta's continued growth as the premier gaming destination in Louisiana. Visit www.ccrla.com to learn more.

ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORT

Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana's largest casino resort, is located in Kinder, Louisiana. It's expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Lake Charles area, offers nearly 2,000 slot and table games, including live poker, bingo and sports betting. The property also features three hotels, the Dream Pool and Lazy River, world-class entertainment and the #1 rated golf course in Louisiana. Coushatta unveils an all-new 8-story hotel tower this May. Coushatta Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

April "Scarlett" Keill

[email protected]

337-738-7740

SOURCE Coushatta Casino Resort