Country Summer, Northern California's biggest country music festival returns to the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds Friday, June 16 - Sunday, June 18, 2023.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Summer presented by Bud Light, Northern California's biggest country music festival, has announced all 23 nationally-recognized performers scheduled for the show, returning to the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds Friday, June 16 – Sunday, June 18, 2023. The festival has also released all ticket options with VIP access and special add-ons available.

The lineup of superstar entertainers scheduled for the Chevrolet Silverado Main Stage include:

Country Summer Music Festival Returns to Sonoma County Next Month with a Star-Studded Lineup and New VIP Experiences

Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining on Friday, June 16. Matt Stell, Frankie Ballard, Tenille Townes and Josh Gracin will also perform.

Eric Church headlining on Saturday, June 17. The Cadillac Three, Caylee Hammack, Logan Mize and Kassi Ashton will also perform.

Brothers Osborne headlining on Sunday, June 18. Lee Brice, Tyler Farr and Ashland Craft will also perform.

"We can't wait to kick off another great Country Summer Music Festival in just a few short weeks," Drew Jacoby, a Producer with Impact Entertainment, said. "In addition to a fantastic line-up, we have extensive food and beverage options, VIP areas, and games and activities for all guests to enjoy. We look forward to seeing our loyal Country Summer fans as well as some new faces this year."

Single-day passes to the festival start at $99 plus fees, 2-day passes start at $179 plus fees and 3-day passes start at $269 plus fees. While only general admission tickets remain for the Saturday show, purchasers are able to choose from a variety of ticket options for Friday and Sunday, including general admission, reserved seats and pit passes.

In addition to regular tickets, VIP upgrades and parking are also available for the Friday and Sunday shows, including access to The Country Club, an exclusive area in Saralee and Richard's Barn with a private cash bar, indoor restrooms and a daily buffet dinner. Upgrades to The Country Club start at $149 per day (not inclusive of festival admission ticket) and also grant front row seats to the Froggy 92.9 Lounge where Country Summer artists will be interviewed throughout the day. To purchase passes, visit countrysummer.com or call 800-514-3849 to order by phone.

RV camping will also be available with a variety of site types and locations all within a short walk to the main festival grounds. RV Camping at Country Summer Music Festival is limited and is managed by the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. For more information or to purchase camping passes, visit countrysummer.com.

Country Summer Music Festival presented by Bud Light is a destination music festival held annually at the Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, CA. Country Summer is proudly sponsored by Bud Light, The Bay Area Chevy Dealers, Redwood Credit Union, Friedman's Home Improvement, Kendall-Jackson, Jack Daniel's, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Bud Light Seltzer, 10 Barrel Brewing Co, Sonoma Clean Power, River Rock Casino, Ongaro & Sons, Western Farm Center, Kaiser Permanente, Mountain Mike's Pizza, Visit Santa Rosa, Pape Material Handling, Xfinity, Marines and KIN. For information on becoming a partner in 2023, please contact [email protected].

Country Summer is a collaboration between Impact Entertainment and Amaturo Sonoma Media Group – local owner of Froggy 92.9 and other leading radio stations serving Sonoma County.

About Country Summer Music Festival

