Coupa and the San Francisco Giants Announce Expanded Partnership

Coupa's leading AI total spend management platform will transform the Giants finance and procurement operations

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, today announced its expanded partnership with the San Francisco Giants to digitally transform and optimize business processes across finance and procurement. Coupa will unify the Giants procurement and finance lifecycle, replacing three disparate systems with its industry-leading, unified platform for total spend management.

Coupa will connect and automate processes across purchasing, supplier management, invoicing, expenses, and payments. With the support of Coupa, the Giants will reap the benefits that come from complete visibility and control over all spend in a single system and improve business efficiencies.

Coupa is now proud to count all three major sports franchises in the Bay Area as customers, including the San Francisco 49ers (National Football League), Golden State Warriors (National Basketball Association) and now the San Francisco Giants (Major League Baseball).

"We are thrilled to complete our sports 'trifecta' in the Bay Area by expanding our partnership with the Giants who join the 49ers and Warriors as highly valued Coupa customers," said John Frank, Coupa Chief Customer Officer. "By partnering with the Giants on their spend transformation, and replacing its intake solution from Zip and other legacy systems with one seamless platform, we'll help the Giants shatter silos and make margins multiply."

"With Coupa, we are now able to completely orchestrate our spend processes with one end-to-end platform from purchase to payment. Our procurement and finance teams can seamlessly collaborate with each other and our suppliers on one easy-to-use, unified platform. As a result, we'll make smarter, more profitable business decisions and drive efficiency-led growth across the business - hitting our digital spend transformation out of the park," said Lisa Pantages, Chief Financial Officer at the San Francisco Giants and Financial Women of San Francisco's 2024 Financial Woman of the Year.

More than 1 in 3 CFOs have said that multiple siloed systems are holding them back from achieving their business' digital transformation goals and are looking to reduce their technology stack. As CFOs and technology leaders focus on strategic transformation initiatives, it's important they look for solutions that reduce overall costs and complexities, without disrupting operations – all while empowering users. Coupa delivers quantifiable business value through effective team collaboration, process automation, and predictive community-generated AI insights that leads to more profitable decision making.

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

About the San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 141-year-old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 66 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music's biggest acts, including Dead & Company, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.

SOURCE Coupa Software