Coupa Appoints Mark Morgan as Chief Commercial Officer

News provided by

Coupa Software

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

Former Blue Yonder CRO & Interim CEO joins the company to lead global field organization and commercial strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Mark Morgan will join the company as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Morgan has more than two decades of executive and sales leadership experience, including time as interim CEO at Blue Yonder / JDA Software. He will join Coupa in early October.

"Mark's impressive track record and deep understanding of the technology industry makes him an invaluable addition to the Coupa community. We're confident that his leadership will further our mission to empower businesses around the world to drive growth by making every dollar they spend matter," explained Charles Goodman, Coupa's Board chair and interim CEO.

Coupa's global sales teams are well established in North America, UKI & Europe, and across the Asian-Pacific region. The company is rapidly scaling in Central and South America. Morgan will focus on ensuring the success of Coupa's 3,000+ customers while accelerating growth and expanding profitability for the company.

"What excites me most about joining Coupa is the company's vibrant global community and its deep-rooted commitment to shared values and unparalleled customer experiences. The market-leading Business Spend Management platform, the rich patent portfolio, and the dynamic partner and supplier ecosystem make this opportunity second to none. I'm eager to collaborate with the talented team to drive transformational growth and continue to deliver incredible value for our customers," Morgan explained.

Morgan succeeds long-time Coupa executive Rob Glenn, who drove Coupa's global go-to-market success as a public company for nearly ten years.

"Rob Glenn will always be a part of the Coupa story. Rob's leadership and dedication have been a catalyst for Coupa's success. Our company and global customer community are better because of Rob. We wish him all the best," Goodman noted.

About Coupa 
Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Coupa Software

Also from this source

New Coupa Solution Modernizes Supply Chain Collaboration

Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Mid-Market Treasury and Risk Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.