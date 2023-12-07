Coupa Appoints Sameer Areff as Chief Transformation Officer

News provided by

Coupa Software

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Areff will lead the company's go-to-market transformation, strategy, and execution

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Sameer Areff has joined the company as Chief Transformation Officer. Areff will support critical cross-company initiatives and work with the leadership team to grow and scale the company.

Continue Reading
Sameer Areff, Coupa Chief Transformation Officer
Sameer Areff, Coupa Chief Transformation Officer

"With deep experience in business collaboration and execution, Sameer Areff joins Coupa to help our company identify new ways of working and introduce new capabilities that will support our growth and scale," explained Coupa CEO Leagh Turner. "Sameer will ensure that we generate value, while staying aligned to those foundational values that have guided Coupa from the start."

"With a proven track record leading transformation initiatives, Sameer will accelerate our collective effort to achieve generational success. We will go the distance and make a lasting impact for ourselves, our customers, and our communities," Turner added.

Areff joins Coupa with more than a decade of experience leading business transformations and operations. He previously served as the chief of staff to the co-CEO and senior vice president of global transformation and growth initiates at Ceridian. He's also held operational leadership roles at SAP and Accenture.

"Coupa's uniquely positioned to help companies of all sizes strengthen their operations and grow margins at a time when that's no easy task. We've only just scratched the surface on what we can achieve with our customers. This is a great opportunity to hone our cross-functional collaboration and execution to become more effective, focused, and profitable – just as we do for our customers," Areff said.

About Coupa

Coupa is the trusted leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), helping organizations make every dollar matter. Coupa's AI-powered platform delivers visibility, control, and real-time insights to drive operational excellence for organizations of every size and scale. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software

Also from this source

Kevin Burns Joins Coupa as Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Burns Joins Coupa as Chief Financial Officer

Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has named Kevin Burns as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Burns has more than 30 years of...
Leagh Turner Named as Coupa CEO

Leagh Turner Named as Coupa CEO

Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management, today announced Leagh Turner will join the company as its new CEO, effective November 13, 2023....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.