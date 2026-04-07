Coupa Signs a Five-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver AI-Driven Spend Management

Agreement establishes collaboration to accelerate AI-driven spend transformation across procurement, finance, and supply chain operations

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, a leading AI platform for total spend management, today announced that it has signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration combines Coupa's proprietary business intelligence network with AWS AI capabilities to deliver autonomous direct and indirect spend across the entire spend lifecycle—from sourcing to payment to supply chain execution.

Coupa Accelerates Autonomous Spend Transformation

With mounting pressure to build resilient businesses and optimize direct and indirect spend, customers can deploy Coupa Navi™ agents — built on Amazon Bedrock using AWS AI/ML services — to automate procurement workflows and improve multi-tier supply chain visibility.

"Our strategic collaboration with AWS aligns our efforts to help customers accelerate their path toward autonomous spend management," said Greg Harbor, chief partner officer at Coupa. "With Coupa's leading AI-driven platform and $9.5T in proprietary data on AWS, we are driving faster transformation and measurable business outcomes for global enterprises."

"Coupa has helped to significantly improve our spend management. We now have much greater visibility, streamlined operations, and have optimized our financial close process - bringing transparency to our external spend," said Mark Arrigotti, senior director of finance at Uber.

"Supply chain resilience and procurement efficiency are top priorities for enterprises worldwide," said Allison Johnson, Director of Americas Technology Partnerships, AWS. "Working with Coupa on AWS, our customers can now harness the power of Coupa's autonomous AI agents built on Amazon Bedrock to accelerate transformation and deliver measurable outcomes across their procurement and supply chain operations."

Coupa has built a leading business trade network, supporting $9.5 trillion in transactions from more than 10 million buyers and suppliers, creating a network effect that has resulted in $300B in spend savings realized and counting.

As an AWS ISV Accelerate (ISVA) partner, Coupa gives customers access to dedicated AWS sales support, streamlined procurement through AWS Marketplace, and accelerated time to value.

Learn more about Coupa's Autonomous Spend Management platform on AWS.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated, $9.5 trillion dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software