Coupa Software Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

"This year, we delivered record financial results across all key measures amid a difficult macroeconomic environment," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "As part of our strategy to develop and own the Business Spend Management market, we continued to invest meaningfully into all areas of our business. We also made strategic acquisitions in supply chain design and planning, treasury, and the enhancement of our supplier diversity and travel and expense offerings. We believe that we are now more optimally positioned than ever to deliver broad based global customer success."

Fourth Quarter Results:

Total revenues were $163.5 million , an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $134.9 million , an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year.

, an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were , an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year. GAAP operating loss was $95.4 million , compared to a GAAP operating loss of $15.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $11.2 million , compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $13.3 million for the same period last year.

, compared to a GAAP operating loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was , compared to a non-GAAP operating income of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $61.4 million , compared to a GAAP net loss of $24.1 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.85 , compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.38 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $13.0 million , compared to a non-GAAP net income of $15.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.17 , compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.21 for the same period last year.

, compared to a GAAP net loss of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was , compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was , compared to a non-GAAP net income of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was , compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of for the same period last year. Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $20.4 million and $38.1 million , respectively.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results:

Total revenues were $541.6 million , an increase of 39% from the previous year. Subscription revenues were $470.3 million , an increase of 36% from the previous year.

, an increase of 39% from the previous year. Subscription revenues were , an increase of 36% from the previous year. GAAP operating loss was $166.6 million , compared to a GAAP operating loss of $73.4 million for the previous year. Non-GAAP operating income was $52.7 million , compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $31.9 million for the previous year.

, compared to a GAAP operating loss of for the previous year. Non-GAAP operating income was , compared to a non-GAAP operating income of for the previous year. GAAP net loss was $180.1 million , compared to a GAAP net loss of $90.8 million for the previous year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $2.63 , compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $1.45 for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income was $55.7 million , compared to a non-GAAP net income of $36.6 million for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.77 , compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.52 for the previous year.

, compared to a GAAP net loss of for the previous year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was , compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income was , compared to a non-GAAP net income of for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was , compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of for the previous year. Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows for the year ended January 31, 2021 , were positive $78.2 million and $113.5 million , respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP measures used by Coupa.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of March 16, 2021.

First quarter of fiscal 2022:

Total revenues are expected to be $151.5 to $152.5 million .

to . Subscription revenues are expected to be $133.5 to $134.5 million .

to . Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $18.0 million .

. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be $10.0 to $12.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be $0.18 to $0.21 per share.

to per share. Basic and diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 73.0 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2022:

Total revenues are expected to be $675.0 to $678.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be $7.0 to $10.0 million .

to . Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be $0.23 to $0.27 per share.

to per share. Basic and diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 73.5 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income or loss from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income or loss per share to GAAP net loss per share because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income or loss from operations and non-GAAP net income or loss, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q4, including the following: 8x8, AbCellera Biologics, Adverum Biotechnologies, AHS Residential, Amaggi Group, Aspen Pharmacare, Ball Corporation, Bank of New Zealand , Carvana, Checkout, Cloudera, Commonwealth Care Alliance, Curology, Daniels Health, Diagma, Egnyte, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Galderma Pharmaceutical, Heathrow Airport, Highspot, Honda Research Institute, Hotmart Technology, IDEAYA Biosciences, INEOS Styrolution, International Development Research Centre, NAVBLUE, NorthPower, PagerDuty, Prodigios Interactivos, REEF Technology, Repare Therapeutics, REVOLUTION Medicines, RSG Group, SCO Family of Services, Sigilon Therapeutics, Stuttgarter Straßenbahnen, SUEZ UK, Synchrony Financial, Tronox, Tyson Foods, and Waystar.

, Carvana, Checkout, Cloudera, Commonwealth Care Alliance, Curology, Daniels Health, Diagma, Egnyte, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Galderma Pharmaceutical, Heathrow Airport, Highspot, Honda Research Institute, Hotmart Technology, IDEAYA Biosciences, INEOS Styrolution, International Development Research Centre, NAVBLUE, NorthPower, PagerDuty, Prodigios Interactivos, REEF Technology, Repare Therapeutics, REVOLUTION Medicines, RSG Group, SCO Family of Services, Sigilon Therapeutics, Stuttgarter Straßenbahnen, SUEZ UK, Synchrony Financial, Tronox, Tyson Foods, and Waystar. Acquired Pana Industries, Inc., a leading travel booking company.

Named a Leader in six IDC MarketScape reports: Procurement, Spend Analysis, Sourcing, Procure-to-Pay, Supplier Relationship Management, and Buy-Side Contract.

Recognized with the Customer Choice distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights "Choice of the Customer": Procure-to-Pay Suites 2021 report.

Hosted Virtual 1TC Event, which pulls together treasury and other finance experts, customers, prospects, and partners.

Included on Fast Company's Most Innovative Company List.

Listed among Fortune's 100 Best Medium Workplaces.

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com . A replay will be available through the same link.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expenses; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; if Coupa fails to manage its recent rapid growth effectively, Coupa may be unable to execute its business plan, maintain high levels of service, or adequately address competitive challenges; the impact of acquisitions on its business, such as integration issues, assumption of unknown or unforeseen liabilities and ability to retain customers; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; if Coupa fails to develop widespread brand awareness cost-effectively, its business may suffer; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 8, 2020, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of March 16, 2021. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Subscription $ 134,942



$ 98,647



$ 470,341



$ 345,261

Professional services and other 28,602



12,805



71,302



44,458

Total revenues 163,544



111,452



541,643



389,719

Cost of revenues:













Subscription 48,039



26,235



147,374



89,452

Professional services and other 31,598



13,868



74,327



49,764

Total cost of revenues 79,637



40,103



221,701



139,216

Gross profit 83,907



71,349



319,942



250,503

Operating expenses:













Research and development 46,383



25,251



133,842



93,089

Sales and marketing 86,481



42,641



236,312



155,216

General and administrative 46,400



19,326



116,341



75,623

Total operating expenses 179,264



87,218



486,495



323,928

Loss from operations (95,357)



(15,869)



(166,553)



(73,425)

Interest expense (29,451)



(12,784)



(91,271)



(37,658)

Interest income and other, net 4,488



2,837



13,321



9,316

Loss before benefit from income taxes (120,320)



(25,816)



(244,503)



(101,767)

Benefit from income taxes (58,933)



(1,763)



(64,386)



(10,935)

Net loss $ (61,387)



$ (24,053)



$ (180,117)



$ (90,832)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.85)



$ (0.38)



$ (2.63)



$ (1.45)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per

share, basic and diluted 72,160



63,999



68,559



62,484



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



January 31,

2021

January 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 323,284



$ 268,045

Marketable securities 283,036



499,160

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 196,009



118,508

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,381



31,636

Deferred commissions, current portion 15,541



11,982

Total current assets 854,251



929,331

Property and equipment, net 28,266



18,802

Deferred commissions, net of current portion 36,832



30,921

Goodwill 1,480,847



442,112

Intangible assets, net 632,173



128,660

Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,305



32,026

Other assets 31,491



12,221

Total assets $ 3,105,165



$ 1,594,073

Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,831



$ 3,517

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80,271



54,245

Deferred revenue, current portion 356,115



257,692

Convertible senior notes, net 609,068



187,115

Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,222



8,199

Total current liabilities 1,061,507



510,768

Convertible senior notes, net 897,525



562,612

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,773



4,091

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 31,845



25,490

Other liabilities 67,915



28,620

Total liabilities 2,064,565



1,131,581

Temporary equity 369



16,835

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 7



7

Additional paid-in capital 1,556,865



790,468

Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,165



871

Accumulated deficit (525,806)



(345,689)

Total stockholders' equity 1,040,231



445,657

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,105,165



$ 1,594,073



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)





Year Ended January 31,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (180,117)



$ (90,832)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 72,105



28,553

Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net 1,038



325

Amortization of deferred commissions 14,704



9,556

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 86,541



35,922

Stock-based compensation 149,423



81,376

Gain on conversion of convertible senior notes (3,154)



—

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (27,409)



—

Other 3,761



(1,381)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (36,757)



(11,154)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,954



(16,380)

Other assets 6,786



9,176

Deferred commissions (24,157)



(26,231)

Accounts payable (851)



(3,720)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (65,995)



(20,727)

Deferred revenue 79,330



73,673

Net cash provided by operating activities 78,202



68,156

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (1,017,751)



(583,151)

Maturities of marketable securities 396,595



66,363

Sale of marketable securities 835,123



199,314

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (863,597)



(308,406)

Purchases of property and equipment (11,492)



(11,970)

Net cash used in investing activities (661,122)



(637,850)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 1,355,066



786,157

Purchase of capped calls (192,786)



(118,738)

Repayments of convertible senior notes (555,352)



—

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 19,232



17,781

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 15,631



11,455

Net cash provided by financing activities 641,791



696,655

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 438



—

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 59,309



126,961

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 268,280



141,319

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 327,589



$ 268,280

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 323,284



$ 268,045

Restricted cash included in other assets 4,305



235

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 327,589



$ 268,280



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended January 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)

GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs

Loss on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes

Other Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

























Costs of subscription $ 48,039



$ (3,797)



$ (13,191)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 31,051

Costs of professional services and

other 31,598



(7,260)



(6,452)



—



—



—



17,886

Gross profit 51.3 %

6.8 %

12.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

70.1 %



























Research and development 46,383



(16,554)



—



—



—



—



29,829

Sales and marketing 86,481



(21,856)



(12,916)



—



—



—



51,709

General and administrative 46,400



(24,532)



—



—



—



—



21,868

Income (loss) from operations (95,357)



73,999



32,559



—



—



—



11,201

Operating margin (58.3) %

45.2 %

19.9 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

6.8 %



























Interest expense (29,451)



—



—



27,814



—



—



(1,637)

Interest income and other, net 4,488



—



—



—



12



—



4,500

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit

from) income taxes (120,320)



73,999



32,559



27,814



12



—



14,064

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (58,933)



1,763



747



7,103



—



50,378



1,058

Net income (loss) (61,387)



72,236



31,812



20,711



12



(50,378)



13,006





























Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (0.85)























$ 0.18

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (0.85)























$ 0.17



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 72,160 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon

72,160 basic and 77,013 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the

convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)

GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs

Other Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $ 26,235



$ (1,937)



$ (5,707)



$ —



$ —



$ 18,591

Costs of professional services and other 13,868



(2,192)



(200)



—



—



11,476

Gross profit 64.0 %

3.7 %

5.3 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

73.0 %























Research and development 25,251



(5,519)



—



—



—



19,732

Sales and marketing 42,641



(6,318)



(1,992)



—



—



34,331

General and administrative 19,326



(5,342)



—



—



—



13,984

Income (loss) from operations (15,869)



21,308



7,899



—



—



13,338

Operating margin (14.2) %

19.1 %

7.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

12.0 %























Interest expense (12,784)



—



—



12,572



—



(212)

Interest income and other, net 2,837



—



—



—



—



2,837

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income

taxes (25,816)



21,308



7,899



12,572



—



15,963

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,763)



531



(135)



—



2,331



964

Net income (loss) (24,053)



20,777



8,034



12,572



(2,331)



14,999

























Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (0.38)



















$ 0.23

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (0.38)



















$ 0.21



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 63,999 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon

63,999 basic and 72,235 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the

convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Year Ended January 31, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)

GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Change in Fair

Value of

Contingent

Consideration

Liability

Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs

Gain on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes

Other Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





























Costs of subscription $ 147,374



$ (11,438)



$ (35,561)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 100,375

Costs of professional services and other 74,327



(15,563)



(7,052)



—



—



—



—



51,712

Gross profit 59.1 %

5.0 %

7.9 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

71.9 %































Research and development 133,842



(37,685)



—



—



—



—



—



96,157

Sales and marketing 236,312



(48,414)



(20,284)



—



—



—



—



167,614

General and administrative 116,341



(55,750)



—



12,500



—



—



—



73,091

Income (loss) from operations (166,553)



168,850



62,897



(12,500)



—



—



—



52,694

Operating margin (30.7) %

31.2 %

11.6 %

(2.3) %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

9.7 %































Interest expense (91,271)



—



—



—



86,541



—



—



(4,730)

Interest income and other, net 13,321



—



—



—



—



(3,154)



—



10,167

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (244,503)



168,850



62,897



(12,500)



86,541



(3,154)



—



58,131

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (64,386)



6,084



432



—



9,588



—



50,688



2,406

Net income (loss) (180,117)



162,766



62,465



(12,500)



76,953



(3,154)



(50,688)



55,725

































Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (2.63)



























$ 0.81

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (2.63)



























$ 0.77



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 68,559 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon

68,559 basic and 72,692 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the

convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Year Ended January 31, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)

GAAP

Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs

Other Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $ 89,452



$ (6,982)



$ (17,242)



$ —



$ —



$ 65,228

Costs of professional services and other 49,764



(7,773)



(400)



—



—



41,591

Gross profit 64.3 %

3.8 %

4.5 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

72.6 %























Research and development 93,089



(20,159)



—



—



—



72,930

Sales and marketing 155,216



(23,352)



(6,334)



—



—



125,530

General and administrative 75,623



(23,110)



—



—



—



52,513

Income (loss) from operations (73,425)



81,376



23,976



—



—



31,927

Operating margin (18.8) %

20.9 %

6.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

8.2 %























Interest expense (37,658)



—



—



35,922



—



(1,736)

Interest income and other, net 9,316



—



—



—



—



9,316

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income

taxes (101,767)



81,376



23,976



35,922



—



39,507

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (10,935)



2,328



(504)



—



12,002



2,891

Net income (loss) (90,832)



79,048



24,480



35,922



(12,002)



36,616

























Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (1.45)



















$ 0.59

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (1.45)



















$ 0.52



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 62,484 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon

62,484 basic and 69,933 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the

convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,404



$ 22,279



$ 78,202



$ 68,156

Less: purchases of property and equipment (1,933)



(2,108)



(11,492)



(11,970)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 201



—



27,409



—

Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business

combination 19,428



—



19,428



—

Adjusted free cash flows $ 38,100



$ 20,171



$ 113,547



$ 56,186



