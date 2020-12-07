Coupa Software Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Revenues of $133 Million, 31% Year-Over-Year Growth

Quarterly Calculated Billings of $140 Million, 33% Year-Over-Year Growth

Quarterly Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $19 Million and $17 Million, Respectively

Coupa Software

Dec 07, 2020, 16:03 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

"We were very pleased to deliver over 30% year-over-year billings growth, as well as another quarter of record revenue," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "As we approach the end of the year with a focus on resilience and long-term market dominance, we continue to be assertive in expanding our comprehensive Business Spend Management platform to address all spend, unlocking value and profitability for the ever-growing set of customers in our community."

Chief Revenue Officer Steven Winter will be retiring from his executive position at the end of the company's 2021 fiscal year.  Rob Glenn, currently Coupa's SVP Americas, will be promoted and will be in charge of all global sales, effective February 1, 2021, and will report directly to Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa's CEO.  Mr. Winter will remain employed in an advisory role during fiscal 2022.   

Third Quarter Results:

  • Total revenues were $133.0 million, an increase of 31% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $118.1 million, an increase of 31% compared to the same period last year.

  • GAAP operating loss was $33.6 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $16.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $14.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $11.6 million for the same period last year.

  • GAAP net loss was $60.8 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $26.3 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.88, compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.42 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $13.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $14.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.18, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.20 for the same period last year.

  • Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $19.0 million and $17.3 million, respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP measures used by Coupa.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 7, 2020, and include the expected impact from the LLamasoft acquisition.

Fourth quarter of fiscal 2021:

  • Total revenues are expected to be $145.0 to $146.0 million.

  • Subscription revenues are expected to be $124.5 to $125.5 million.

  • Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $20.5 million.

  • Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be $6.0 to $8.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be $0.11 to $0.13 per share.

  • Basic and diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 72.0 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2021:

  • Total revenues are expected to be $523.0 to $524.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $34.0 to $36.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.47 to $0.49 per share.

  • Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 72.5 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income or loss from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income or loss per share to GAAP net loss per share because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income or loss from operations and non-GAAP net income or loss, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisition earnout payments, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q3, including the following: ADB Companies, Akzo Nobel, Casey's General Stores, Damm, DHL Global Forwarding LATAM, Downer EDI Services, Elevate Textiles, Flender, GIS International, GlobalLogic, Ibstock Brick, iCapital Network, Immunovant, Interroll, Kodiak Sciences, Kura Oncology, Latchable, LKAB, Mayne Pharma, miR Scientific, OES Equipment, Ovid Therapeutics, Pilot Freight Services, SafetyCulture, Sam's Mart, Solomon Telekom, Turo, Unicharm, United Safety and Survivability, Uniting Care – Queensland, University of Bristol, Venture Global, Welbilt, and ZoomInfo.

  • Acquired AI-powered supply chain design and planning leader, LLamasoft, in November 2020.

  • Appointed Michelle Brennan to the Board of Directors.

  • Smarter Together Webinar discussed how communities will shape the next revolution in business.

  • Expanded partnership with American Express to bring Virtual Card payments to the US.

  • Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay suites for the fifth consecutive time.

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance, and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expense; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisition earnout payments; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including: the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; if Coupa fails to manage its recent rapid growth effectively, Coupa may be unable to execute its business plan, maintain high levels of service, or adequately address competitive challenges; the impact of acquisitions on its business, such as integration issues, assumption of unknown or unforeseen liabilities and ability to retain customers; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; if Coupa fails to develop widespread brand awareness cost-effectively, its business may suffer; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 9, 2020, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of December 7, 2020. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended
October 31,

Nine Months Ended
October 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:






Subscription

$

118,083

$

90,175

$

335,399

$

246,614

Professional services and other

14,881

11,609

42,700

31,653

Total revenues

132,964

101,784

378,099

278,267

Cost of revenues:






Subscription

36,528

23,752

99,335

63,217

Professional services and other

14,259

13,542

42,729

35,896

Total cost of revenues

50,787

37,294

142,064

99,113

Gross profit

82,177

64,490

236,035

179,154

Operating expenses:






Research and development

30,528

23,460

87,459

67,838

Sales and marketing

53,204

39,145

149,831

112,575

General and administrative

32,092

18,830

69,941

56,297

Total operating expenses

115,824

81,435

307,231

236,710

Loss from operations

(33,647)

(16,945)

(71,196)

(57,556)

Interest expense

(29,308)

(13,188)

(61,820)

(24,874)

Interest income and other, net

746

4,076

8,833

6,479

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(62,209)

(26,057)

(124,183)

(75,951)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(1,411)

260

(5,453)

(9,172)

Net loss

$

(60,798)

$

(26,317)

$

(118,730)

$

(66,779)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.88)

$

(0.42)

$

(1.76)

$

(1.08)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per
   share, basic and diluted

68,941

63,057

67,349

61,973

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


October 31,
2020

January 31,
2020

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,251,006

$

268,045

Marketable securities

103,134

499,160

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

98,301

118,508

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,553

31,636

Deferred commissions, current portion

13,384

11,982

Total current assets

1,499,378

929,331

Property and equipment, net

23,963

18,802

Deferred commissions, net of current portion

30,775

30,921

Goodwill

544,391

442,112

Intangible assets, net

145,511

128,660

Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,689

32,026

Other assets

24,762

12,221

Total assets

$

2,298,469

$

1,594,073

Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

2,447

$

3,517

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

78,377

54,245

Deferred revenue, current portion

250,680

257,692

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

600,062

187,115

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

8,794

8,199

Total current liabilities

940,360

510,768

Convertible senior notes, net

879,840

562,612

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

5,245

4,091

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

22,436

25,490

Other liabilities

37,589

28,620

Total liabilities

1,885,470

1,131,581

Temporary equity

185

16,835

Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share




Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share

7

7

Additional paid-in capital

872,200

790,468

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,026

871

Accumulated deficit

(464,419)

(345,689)

Total stockholders' equity

412,814

445,657

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity

$

2,298,469

$

1,594,073

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Nine Months Ended
October 31,


2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities


Net loss

$

(118,730)

$

(66,779)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

36,529

19,165

Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net

869

374

Amortization of deferred commissions

10,102

6,675

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

58,727

23,350

Stock-based compensation

94,851

60,068

Gain on conversion of convertible senior notes

(3,166)


Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

(27,208)


Other

3,923

(637)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

22,519

23,855

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,591

(9,839)

Other assets

(2,730)

(2,998)

Deferred commissions

(11,355)

(15,491)

Accounts payable

(1,435)

(4,126)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,941

6,895

Deferred revenue

(11,630)

5,365

Net cash provided by operating activities

57,798

45,877

Cash flows from investing activities


Purchases of marketable securities

(788,047)

(318,759)

Maturities of marketable securities

351,973

44,796

Sale of marketable securities

830,125

199,314

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(94,121)

(208,505)

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,559)

(9,862)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

290,371

(293,016)

Cash flows from financing activities


Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

1,355,066

786,157

Purchase of capped calls

(192,786)

(118,738)

Repayments of convertible senior notes

(554,244)


Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

14,425

14,095

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

15,631

11,455

Net cash provided by financing activities

638,092

692,969

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

128


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

986,389

445,830

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

268,280

141,319

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,254,669

$

587,149

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated
   balance sheets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,251,006

$

587,029

Restricted cash included in other assets

3,663

120

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

1,254,669

$

587,149

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended October 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses

Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets

Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs

Loss on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes

Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:










Costs of subscription

$

36,528

$

(2,836)

$

(8,212)

$



$



$

25,480

Costs of professional services and other

14,259

(2,939)

(200)





11,120

Gross profit

61.8

%

4.3

%

6.3

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

72.5

%












Research and development

30,528

(7,691)







22,837

Sales and marketing

53,204

(9,790)

(2,698)





40,716

General and administrative

32,092

(13,555)







18,537

Income (loss) from operations

(33,647)

36,811

11,110





14,274

Operating margin

(25.3)

%

27.7

%

8.4

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

10.7

%












Interest expense

(29,308)





27,370



(1,938)

Interest income and other, net

746







36

782

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from)

income taxes

(62,209)

36,811

11,110

27,370

36

13,118

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(1,411)

290

(163)

1,376



92

Net income (loss)

(60,798)

36,521

11,273

25,994

36

13,026












Net income (loss) per share, basic (1)

$

(0.88)









$

0.19

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1)

$

(0.88)









$

0.18

(1)

GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 68,941 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon
68,941 basic and 73,766 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the
convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended October 31, 2019

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses

Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets

Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs

Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:








Costs of subscription

$

23,752

$

(1,886)

$

(4,654)

$



$

17,212

Costs of professional services and other

13,542

(2,113)

(200)



11,229

Gross profit

63.4

%

3.9

%

4.8

%

0.0

%

72.1

%










Research and development

23,460

(5,517)





17,943

Sales and marketing

39,145

(6,135)

(1,686)



31,324

General and administrative

18,830

(6,304)





12,526

Income (loss) from operations

(16,945)

21,955

6,540



11,550

Operating margin

(16.6)

%

21.6

%

6.4

%

0.0

%

11.3

%










Interest expense

(13,188)





12,352

(836)

Interest income and other, net

4,076







4,076

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(26,057)

21,955

6,540

12,352

14,790

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

260

489

(123)



626

Net income (loss)

(26,317)

21,466

6,663

12,352

14,164










Net income (loss) per share, basic (1)

$

(0.42)







$

0.22

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1)

$

(0.42)







$

0.20

(1)

GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 63,057 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon
63,057 basic and 71,687 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the
convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses

Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets

Change in Fair
Value of
Contingent
Consideration
Liability

Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs

Gain on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes

Other

Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:














Costs of subscription

$

99,335

$

(7,641)

$

(22,370)

$



$



$



$



$

69,324

Costs of professional services
and other

42,729

(8,303)

(600)









33,826

Gross profit

62.4

%

4.2

%

6.1

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

72.7

%
















Research and development

87,459

(21,131)











66,328

Sales and marketing

149,831

(26,558)

(7,368)









115,905

General and administrative

69,941

(31,218)



12,500







51,223

Income (loss) from operations

(71,196)

94,851

30,338

(12,500)







41,493

Operating margin

(18.8)

%

25.1

%

8.0

%

(3.3)

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

11.0

%
















Interest expense

(61,820)







58,727





(3,093)

Interest income and other, net

8,833









(3,166)



5,667

Income (loss) before provision for
(benefit from) income
taxes

(124,183)

94,851

30,338

(12,500)

58,727

(3,166)



44,067

Provision for (benefit from) income
taxes

(5,453)

4,321

(315)



2,485



310

1,348

Net income (loss)

(118,730)

90,530

30,653

(12,500)

56,242

(3,166)

(310)

42,719
















Net income (loss) per share, basic (1)

$

(1.76)













$

0.63

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1)

$

(1.76)













$

0.59

(1)

GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 67,349 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon
67,349 basic and 71,854 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the
convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses

Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets

Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs

Other

Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:










Costs of subscription

$

63,217

$

(5,045)

$

(11,535)

$



$



$

46,637

Costs of professional services and other

35,896

(5,581)

(200)





30,115

Gross profit

64.4

%

3.8

%

4.2

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

72.4

%












Research and development

67,838

(14,640)







53,198

Sales and marketing

112,575

(17,034)

(4,342)





91,199

General and administrative

56,297

(17,768)







38,529

Income (loss) from operations

(57,556)

60,068

16,077





18,589

Operating margin

(20.7)

%

21.6

%

5.8

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

6.7

%












Interest expense

(24,874)





23,350



(1,524)

Interest income and other, net

6,479









6,479

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income
taxes

(75,951)

60,068

16,077

23,350



23,544

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(9,172)

1,797

(369)



9,671

1,927

Net income (loss)

(66,779)

58,271

16,446

23,350

(9,671)

21,617












Net income (loss) per share, basic (1)

$

(1.08)









$

0.35

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1)

$

(1.08)









$

0.31

(1)

GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 61,973 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon
61,973 basic and 69,856 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the
convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other expenses consists of the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows

(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

19,001

$

25,832

$

57,798

$

45,877

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(2,531)

(3,689)

(9,559)

(9,862)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

872



27,208


Adjusted free cash flows

$

17,342

$

22,143

$

75,447

$

36,015

SOURCE Coupa Software

