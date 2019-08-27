Coupa Software to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced today that its management team will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in Las Vegas.

The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 4:15 pm PT (7:15 pm ET), can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We provide a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. The Coupa BSM platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using the Coupa BSM platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

SOURCE Coupa Software

