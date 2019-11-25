Coupa Software to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced today that its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Raymond James 2019 Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 9, 2019 in New York . The management team's remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:10 pm PT ( 4:10 pm ET ).

2019 Technology Investors Conference on in . The management team's remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:10 pm PT ( ). Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in San Francisco . The management team's remarks are scheduled to begin at 11:30 am PT ( 2:30 pm ET ).

These presentations can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the events will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the events.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

