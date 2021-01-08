Coupa Software to Participate Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually at two upcoming investor conferences. These include:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 3:10 pm PT ( 6:10 pm ET ) on Tuesday, January 12th , can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

Needham Growth Conference. The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 10:15 am PT ( 1:15 pm ET ) on Wednesday, January 13th , can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

SOURCE Coupa Software

Related Links

http://www.coupa.com

