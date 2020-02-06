Coupa Software to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, after market close on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Coupa will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 16, 2020. The news release with the financial results will be accessible at the Coupa investor relations website ( http://investors.coupa.com ) prior to the conference call.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call by dialing (855) 302-8830, using conference code 4766356.

can access the call by dialing (855) 302-8830, using conference code 4766356. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (330) 871-6073, using conference code 4766356.

A live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com . A replay will be available through the same link. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, March 23, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada should call (855) 859-2056 and enter conference code 4766356. International parties should call +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter conference code 4766356.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

SOURCE Coupa Software

Related Links

http://www.coupa.com

