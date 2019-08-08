Coupa Software To Report Second Quarter Financial Results on September 3, 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2019, after market close on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Coupa will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The news release with the financial results will be accessible at the Coupa investor relations website (http://investors.coupa.com) prior to the conference call.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call by dialing (855) 302-8830, using conference code 7538719.

International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (330) 871-6073, using conference code 7538719.

A live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, September 10, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada should call (855) 859-2056 and enter conference code 7538719. International parties should call +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter conference code 7538719.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. Coupa offers a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. The Coupa BSM platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using the Coupa BSM platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

