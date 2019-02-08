Coupa to Host Analyst Day

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), today announced it will host an analyst day in New York City on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Members of the senior management team will provide an overview of Coupa's strategy and business, with presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and ending at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the company's website at http://investors.coupa.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is the leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

