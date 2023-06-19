Coupa Unlocks €43 Billion for European Businesses, Boosting Financial Resilience and Improving Efficiency

News provided by

Coupa Software

19 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

Hires Paul Maguire as Senior Vice President, EMEA, to meet growing European demand

LONDON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that it now manages over €1.4 trillion of cumulative business spend for European businesses. The Coupa platform has helped businesses realise over €43.1 billion in savings since 2014, and more than €10.2 billion in 2022 alone.

Globally, Coupa has processed more than €3.7 trillion cumulative business spend across its platform and helped customers realise €143.5 billion in savings since 2014, and over €34.7 billion in 2022 alone.

At a time when businesses are facing a challenging global economic environment, Coupa has specialised in helping its customers adapt to these challenging conditions, reinventing how they manage business spend, and improving visibility across their finances. Crucially, this has helped Coupa customers unlock billions in capital to fund critical projects.

Kantar, a world leading data, insights, and consulting company headquartered in London, uses the Coupa platform for its BSM transformation. With Coupa, Kantar is driving profitability through savings, and improving D&I through a growing supplier diversity program.

"Rather than make cost reduction the primary objective, as it often is in procurement, we're addressing strategic bottom-line issues first. By doing so, we've been better positioned to deliver sustainable cost reduction over the long term," said Stephen Day, Kantar Chief Procurement Officer. "We're also putting D&I at the heart of everything in procurement. Not only are we working to build a diverse, inclusive procurement organisation, we're using Coupa data to be quite specific in terms of how we source and measure the diversity in our supply chain."

Over the past year, Coupa's EMEA customer base has grown by 25%. Recent customer wins in Europe include Equans, Villeroy & Boch AG, Ratepay, and Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management Limited, to name a few.

To help businesses in Europe boost financial resilience, optimise financial health, and respond to challenges, Coupa has appointed Paul Maguire as SVP, EMEA. Maguire has spent more than 30 years working in the enterprise software industry. He has a proven track record of scaling businesses and cross-functional teams to achieve consistent, predictable, and sustainable levels of success and growth.

Prior to Coupa, Maguire served as SVP International at Appian and has held senior management positions at Genesys, Pegasystems - where he helped achieve dramatic 6-fold growth in eight years - and Staffware (now Tibco). He started his career in software engineering, before roles in consulting, project management, pre-sales and sales, with executive leadership responsibilities for the past 20 years. To further strengthen its growth in Europe, Coupa recently made another senior appointment, with Patrick Scully joining the company as the VP of Operations.

"Coupa helps organisations substantially improve their underlying foundations so they're on rock-solid ground to unlock capital and build for the future," said Paul Maguire, SVP EMEA at Coupa. "A huge part of my role is ensuring our growing customer base in Europe enjoy maximum benefit from our BSM platform, helping them thrive during these challenging times, rather than simply survive." 

On 19-21, June 2023, Coupa will bring together its global BSM community at Inspire, where industry professionals across supply chain, procurement, IT, finance, and treasury come together to collaborate and innovate with peers and thought leaders. The event is focused on helping organisations to accelerate performance and elevate purpose.

About Coupa
Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organisations around the world to maximise value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Note: Currency was converted from US Dollars to Euros on 15th June 2023 when the exchange rate was 1.00 US Dollar = 0.914109 EUR using XE.com

SOURCE Coupa Software

Also from this source

43,1 Milliarden Euro an Kosten sparen europäische Unternehmen mit Coupa ein

New Coupa Treasury Innovations Help Businesses Reduce Financial Risks

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.