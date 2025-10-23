The Coupa Network Effect: Saving $14+ Billion Amidst Inflation and Trade Uncertainty

Coupa's network management of transactions in excess of $472B in EMEA delivers dramatic efficiency and margin gains for leaders like AstraZeneca, Deliveroo, Revolut, and others

PARIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading AI platform for total spend management, has delivered over $14 billion in savings over the past year1 to leading EMEA companies, navigating one of the most volatile economic environments in decades. Inflation, tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and new ESG regulations are eroding margins and forcing leaders to find new ways to grow.

In the past year, Coupa has managed business spend transactions amounting to over $472 billion through its network across EMEA, underscoring how critical AI and machine learning have become in supporting commercial success. With 162 new and expanded customer relationships in H1 FY26, Coupa is helping Europe's most innovative companies accelerate growth as they navigate uncertainty.

What these results reveal is more than numbers: a fundamental shift in how growth is achieved.

Across Europe, leaders are redefining growth. They are adapting quickly, investing wisely, and making every euro count. To support this shift, Coupa unites finance, procurement, and supply chain on a single AI-native platform. This creates four key growth opportunities:

#1: Turning Everyday Spending into a Strategic Advantage

Coupa's leading Source-to-Pay platform transforms everyday transactions into a source of competitive advantage by bringing visibility, control, and compliance across all categories of spend.

A clear example of this impact can be seen in Deliveroo's success. As the company scaled rapidly across markets, fragmented procurement processes led to spend leakage and slow decision making. With Coupa, Deliveroo centralized procurement on a single platform, gained real-time visibility across markets, and embedded compliance into its operations. Procurement moved from a back-office function to a driver of growth.

#2: Building Supply Chain Resilience From the Ground Up

Coupa's Design-to-Pay solution helps organizations like Aldi Süd, Nestle, and Schneider Electric balance efficiency with resilience and sustainability: modeling supply chains, benchmarking suppliers, and building resilience.

Sanofi transformed consumer healthcare procurement with Coupa, removing inconsistent, paper-based processes that slowed growth. By deploying Coupa's Strategic Sourcing and Contract Lifecycle Management solutions, Sanofi standardized 90% of its processes, achieved 100% PO-backed spend, and eliminated paper inefficiencies. The result: global visibility, stronger governance, faster sourcing, and a supply chain designed to support expansion.

#3: Unifying Finance and GTM Operations for Agility

Coupa unifies speed and control for finance and procurement on one platform, aligning finance leaders and procurement teams with a single source of truth for spend, especially critical for fast-growing companies.

As Revolut expanded quickly into 22+ countries, the fintech company faced slow, fragmented requisition workflows and compliance risks. With Coupa, Revolut now manages 80% of its global spend through the platform, supporting over 1,000 users worldwide. The unified system has given the company visibility and control to strengthen financial oversight, ensure global compliance, and build a scalable foundation for continued growth

"This transformation positions us to scale efficiently while maintaining the innovation and agility that defines Revolut," said Lauren Richards, Global Head of Procurement at Revolut.

#4: AI: Turning AI-Driven Intelligence Into Better Business Outcomes and Growth

Coupa's AI-native capabilities, spanning sourcing, contract intelligence, fraud detection, and supply chain modeling, and more, allow companies to move from reactive controls to proactive decision-making that delivers better business outcomes. By analyzing more than $8 trillion in global spend data and insights from over 10 million suppliers, Coupa AI helps leaders turn intelligence into profitable actions.

Uber leveraged Coupa AI to analyze sourcing opportunities across its global operations. With Coupa's AI-powered benchmarks, Uber identified $24.6 million in sourcing efficiencies, accelerating a path to savings while continuing its rapid international growth.

"Every euro and pound counts right now," said João Paulo da Silva, Regional President EMEA & APAC at Coupa. "The organizations that thrive are the ones that know exactly where their money is going and can make smarter decisions, faster. It is not about buying cheaper but sourcing and managing intelligently. With AI, automation, and the collective intelligence of thousands of global customers, Coupa helps companies transform spend visibility into measurable savings, resilience, and growth."

Learn more about how Coupa's AI-native total spend management platform changes how companies buy and sell more effectively and efficiently.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

1 August 2024 to September 2025

SOURCE Coupa Software