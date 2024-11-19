Coupa Welcomes Michael Agresta as Chief Financial Officer

Agresta joins Coupa to lead long-term profitable growth strategy

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, today announced that it has appointed Michael Agresta as Chief Financial Officer. Agresta brings nearly two decades of financial leadership experience at industry-leading private and public companies. He will oversee Coupa's finance, accounting, enterprise digital enablement, and legal functions, leading the company's long-term profitable growth strategy.

"Coupa's journey to becoming a $2 billion industry leader and beyond requires our global team to grow with leaders who are dedicated to transformation, innovation, and customer success. Michael Agresta is exactly that," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "Michael brings an impressive track record improving go-to-market operations that will accelerate and scale Coupa's profitable growth, and pave the way for our long-term generational success."

"I have long been a fan of Coupa's leading total spend management platform, benefitting as a user from its comprehensive visibility and control into what is being spent and real-time risk insights, enabling my teams to be agile and make more strategic, data, and AI-driven decisions to adapt to changing market conditions," said Agresta. "Now that I've joined the Coupa team, I'm looking forward to not only helping Coupa drive more profitable growth strategies, but also advising our community how to realize Coupa's margin multiplier effect, protect their financial health, and better navigate supplier risk, compliance, and sustainability issues."

Before joining Coupa, Agresta served as CFO at Pluralsight, where he led finance, accounting, procurement, and tax functions, and improved EBITDA margins by triple-digit millions. Prior to that, he was Head of Finance for Skupos, and has held multiple operating and finance positions, including at Marketo and Eventbrite, and worked at Deloitte in M&A Transaction Services. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus in finance and accounting from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

About Coupa

