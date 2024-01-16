Coupa Welcomes New Leadership to Drive Efficiencies at Scale

Hires Amy Sweeney as Chief Information Officer and Alicia Allen as Chief Accounting Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading AI-driven source-to-pay, supply chain and financial management solution, today welcomed Amy Sweeney as its Chief Information Officer and Alicia Allen as its new Chief Accounting and Financial Operations Officer. Both leaders will play a crucial role in creating a dynamic and integrated approach to automate, modernize, and scale Coupa's business operations.

"We are delighted to welcome both Amy and Alicia to Coupa. Their incredible talent will help us become the next great, generational software business. Bringing innovative leaders like Amy and Alicia on board accelerates our ability to achieve our growth strategy and realize our goals," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "The ideas, intelligence, and transformative strategies they implement will enable us to drive operational improvements and efficiencies that strengthen our growing business."

Amy Sweeney will be responsible for steering Coupa's technology initiatives, scaling our global IT team, and transforming cross-functional operations to achieve efficiencies at scale. Amy brings three decades of experience in the technology space to Coupa, most recently serving as Vice President, Business Systems at Dynatrace. She has a proven track record of establishing business intelligence teams, crafting strategies to leverage data for informed decision-making, and establishing governance across the technology, data and AI landscape.

Alicia Allen will support Coupa's commitment to operational excellence by creating modern financial and compliance strategies, leading with automation, which align to our company's transformation and growth goals. Alicia brings a wealth of experience in international finance and accounting, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Dynatrace. She is an accomplished leader renowned for driving operational efficiencies at high-growth and large-scale organizations.

