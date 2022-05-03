Coupang and WHP Global Partner for Exclusive Distribution of LOTTO® in South Korea, One of the World's Largest eCommerce Markets

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupang and WHP Global ("WHP") today announced a partnership to bring iconic Italian sportswear brand Lotto® to one of the largest and fastest growing e-commerce companies in the world. Under the terms of the agreement, Coupang will serve as the exclusive distributor for Lotto in South Korea bringing a curated collection of men's and women's lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories to consumers.

Founded in 1973, Lotto is world-renowned for its innovative performance-driven footwear, apparel and accessories, which feature the signature double diamond logo. Rich with history in tennis and soccer, Lotto has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit and Andriy Shevchenko, and top athletes including tennis Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova, Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli and Boris Becker. Lotto is distributed in over 100 countries and is a major force in both soccer and tennis. The brand is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players and more than 200 professional tennis players around the world.

"Coupang is always looking to provide the best possible shopping experience for our customers, whether it's by innovating our services or expanding our ever-growing selection of products," said Coupang. "We are excited to partner with WHP to offer the iconic Lotto brand and other high-quality apparel in Korea, and will continue seeking new opportunities to make Coupang Fashion the premier shopping destination for all our customers' fashion needs."

With nearly 18 million active customers, Coupang is South Korea's largest e-commerce player and one of Asia's leading e-Commerce companies. South Korea, Coupang's primary market, is forecasted to become the third largest market for e-Commerce sales in the world, after only the U.S. and China, which represents an exciting market opportunity for international sellers looking to reach South Korean consumers who demand a sophisticated, diverse, and global range of products.

"Coupang is one of the world's fastest growing e-Commerce companies and our partnership provides a powerful opportunity to quickly expand the online presence, not only for Lotto, but also for our portfolio of global brands in a key consumer market," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer of WHP Global, which owns and manages the Lotto brand. "We look forward to working with our anchor partner, Lotto Sports Italia S.p.A., to continue growing Lotto's global footprint in new and emerging markets."

Through Coupang, Lotto will offer a collection of men's and women's lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories starting in Spring 2022.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, "How did we ever live without Coupang?" Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, simplified payments through Coupang Pay, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang has offices in Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Mountain View, Seattle, Riverside, Tokyo, Taipei, and Singapore.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, WILLIAM RAST®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. Collectively the brands generate approximately $4 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+ ( www.whp-plus.com ), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

About Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. During the years Lotto has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Larger-than-life legends like champions such as John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko and many others have been wearing Lotto. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit www.lotto.it.

