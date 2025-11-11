Courage, Creativity, and New Beginnings: Inside Kaimore's Annual Pitch Day

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On a warm sunny afternoon in Los Angeles, a room full of young people stepped into a moment many had never imagined for themselves. Some arrived with shaking hands, others with bold confidence, but all carried business ideas they had spent weeks developing. This was Kaimore's Annual Pitch Day — made possible through the generosity of donors and partners who believe in creating pathways out of generational poverty.

Last year's Pitch Day Alum pose with this year's 2025 Pitch Day winners

Pitch Day marks the culmination of Kaimore's 9-month Market Ready Program , a transformative entrepreneurship and workforce development initiative. Thanks to donor support and the LAUSD Community Challenge Grant, participants ages 16 to 29 build real business plans, learn financial literacy, develop presentation skills, and gain the mentorship they need to feel not just prepared — but empowered.

"Pitch Day is more than a competition—it's a celebration of courage, creativity, and opportunity," shared Kaimore's Executive Director, Joyce Lam. "Our main goal for Pitch Day is to expose participants to the idea of taking ownership, pitching their dream, and preparing for the pitch. Entrepreneurship isn't for everyone, but showing up prepared, confident to pitch what you believe in, and following through–those are transferable skills that extend to every corner in life. Every participant has worked tirelessly to turn their ideas into action. To see their confidence grow is extraordinary."

This year's 2025 Pitch Day WInners are Anita Eyong, Chizu Ukachi-Nwata, and Ashley Hernandez. Throughout the event, judges—local entrepreneurs and business leaders—listened to pitches, asked meaningful questions, and "invested" real money in prizes. For many participants, Pitch Day is their first experience in a room filled with professionals who believe in them. That belief matters. It changes the way they see themselves. This is the true impact of donor investment: Young people who once doubted their abilities now stand on a stage, presenting ideas, building networks, and imagining futures filled with opportunity.

Esther, Program Coordinator, described the deeper shift unfolding in the room: "Pitch Day not only gives young people the chance to think critically about how businesses operate, but it also gives them a safe and constructive space to express their creativity, confidence, and unique ideas with constructive feedback. It's where potential meets possibility. Pitch Day isn't just about business pitches; it's about helping youth see themselves as innovators and change-makers. They learn to think like entrepreneurs, to problem-solve, and to dream out loud in an environment that encourages growth rather than judgment. They leave knowing that their voice and perspective have real value in the world."

