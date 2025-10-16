Kaimore's VITA Program Returns Nearly One Million Dollars to Working Families

Free tax assistance transforms lives through financial empowerment and community care

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This tax season, Kaimore's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program helped over 500 households file their taxes — at no cost — bringing back nearly 1 million dollars in refunds and tax credits to local families. For many low- and moderate-income households, each appointment was more than a transaction — it was a lifeline. For a single mother, it meant finally catching up on rent. For a retired couple, it meant breathing room after months of medical bills. For parents of young children, it meant accessing life-changing credits that covered school supplies, groceries, and a little savings for the future.

Kaimore's Certified Tax Preparer Marga Lopez completes taxes for a client and explains the refund process while providing financial literacy education, all free of cost to the client.

Through the program, families collectively received over $700,000 in federal refunds and $230,000 in state refunds. These funds help cover essential living expenses that can make or break a family's stability: rent and utility payments, medical costs, childcare, and transportation. For households living paycheck to paycheck, receiving a few thousand dollars back often means avoiding eviction, paying down debt, or finally being able to start saving.

The impact extends beyond the refunds themselves. Kaimore helped families access $334,503 in Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — one of the nation's most effective anti-poverty tools — and an additional $229,633 through the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Additional CTC combined. These credits directly support working parents, reducing child poverty and ensuring more children grow up in financially stable homes.

"These numbers represent real lives changed," says Joyce Lam, Executive Director. "When a single parent receives an Earned Income Tax Credit refund, it might mean catching up on bills or buying groceries without fear. When a family receives a Child Tax Credit, it means they can finally afford school clothes or set aside a little for the future. This is dignity restored through access and education."

Kaimore's VITA program is part of the Financial Literacy portion of their signature Market Ready program and offers free, IRS-certified tax preparation for low- to moderate-income individuals and families. Without VITA, many would rely on costly commercial tax services that can charge hundreds of dollars — cutting into the refunds families depend on.

"Time and time again we meet clients who pay $200 or more to get their taxes done even though they have a simple tax return. This program helps them get their taxes filed for free which takes a burden from them," says Ariana Garcia, VITA Site Coordinator. By removing that barrier, Kaimore ensures that every eligible taxpayer receives the full credits and refunds they have earned.

The benefits ripple outward into the broader community. The dollars returned through VITA are spent locally — at grocery stores, auto repair shops, childcare centers, and small businesses — helping to stimulate the neighborhood economy and keep resources circulating where they are most needed.

This year's program was made possible with support from Toberman Neighborhood Center, East West Bank, UCLA's Bruins Assistance for All (BAFA) club, and local Enrolled Agents and volunteers, whose time, funding, and expertise made this community-wide impact possible.

Kaimore's VITA program will continue offering free, IRS-certified tax preparation services, ensuring that every eligible household can access the credits and refunds they deserve. Kaimore is now seeking new sponsors and partners to help expand this vital program in the next tax season, with an emphasis on reaching families, single mothers, veterans, and transition-aged youth who are often underserved in traditional financial systems.

"At Kaimore, we're not just helping people file taxes — we're helping them rebuild their confidence and their future. Each partnership allows us to reach more people who might otherwise slip through the cracks," says Lam. "By helping people access what they've already earned, we help them reclaim control of their futures."

For more information on the VITA program or to become a sponsor, visit www.kaimore.org or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Kaimore