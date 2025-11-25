Kaimore's Farmer's Market Internship

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Kaimore offered paid internships to youth ages 16–29, providing them with the opportunity to operate a real shaved ice booth at the Monterey Park Farmers' Market. The internship—a career track of Kaimore's growing Market Ready Program—gives young people direct, practical experience in entrepreneurship, customer service, financial management, and workforce readiness.

Melanie and Nicholas pose at their booth at the Kaimore Farmer's Market.

The summer internship reflects Kaimore's mission to break the cycle of generational poverty by equipping underserved youth with workforce development, mentorship, and the confidence needed to succeed in both career and business paths. While operating the shaved ice booth, interns gained skills in customer service, inventory management, creating foot-traffic buzz, teamwork, and managing daily sales—all core components of real-world business ownership.

The internship is the second phase of Kaimore's Market Ready Program, which introduces participants to career exploration, workforce development, and soft skills development. The full program includes the Financial Literacy masterclasses, Business 101 Course, Pitch Day Competition, and the upcoming Side Hustle Accelerator. Funded in part by Los Angeles Unified School District and the Hilton Foundation, Market Ready creates accessible opportunities for young people to explore career paths, build transferable skills, and develop business ideas that can support long-term financial independence.

"I think this program is important because it can help youth transition from a school setting to adulthood," said Ariana Garcia, team member at Kaimore. "Market Ready has it all, whether youth want to pursue college or a job. The career development course helps with that, while the business blueprint can help someone start a side hustle."

Interns left the internship experience feeling more confident in their communication and leadership abilities. Many said the internship was their first opportunity to run a business-like operation from start to finish, including handling cash flow, prepping materials, attracting customers, and providing high-quality service. "The goal of our farmer's market track of the career development portion of Market Ready is to help youth build confidence and their own identity. We give them the opportunity to discover their strengths and work on their weaknesses in a safe space. They learn a lot about customer service, organizational skills, and other soft skills–and they take those wherever they go in life," said Joyce Lam, Executive Director.

"Programs like ours exist because everyone deserves a chance to succeed, no matter where they start," said Esther Ho, Program Coordinator. "By meeting people where they're at and walking alongside them, we help people become who they were always meant to be. Our role is to help them uncover it with the right information, resources, and supportive environment. Our programs remind us that when we invest in people, we strengthen the entire community."

The success of this summer's internship cohort reflects the growing demand for more accessible, experiential learning opportunities across Los Angeles. Kaimore hopes to expand the internship next year by offering more spots, partnering with additional farmers' markets, and strengthening entrepreneurship mentorship for youth who want to turn their side-hustle ideas into long-term income streams.

Media Contact:

Joyce Lam

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaimore