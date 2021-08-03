Course Hero Announces Rich Yang as President of Corporate Development and Vertical Businesses

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero , the online learning platform that enables college students and educators to contribute and access academic resources, today announced Rich Yang is joining the company's executive team as President of Corporate Development and Vertical Businesses.

In this role, Rich will be responsible for leading the company's corporate development function and making high impact acquisitions to accelerate Course Hero's mission, growth and continued profitability, while also aligning with the company's values.

"Rich's industry knowledge, coupled with his experience leading growth, revenue and acquisitions will be invaluable to Course Hero's continued growth and success," said Andrew Grauer, CEO of Course Hero. "I am pleased to welcome Rich to our leadership team and look forward to his contributions in supporting the entrepreneurs and businesses we acquire, as well as the broader higher education ecosystem."

"Course Hero is the leading innovator in the higher education space that's delivering best-in-class learning resources, not only through organic initiatives, but also through strategic acquisitions," said Rich Yang. "I am thrilled to continue to tap into my passion for education by joining Course Hero in this next chapter of their growth. I'm excited to join a team that cares deeply about supporting educators, and helping millions of students graduate confident and prepared."

Rich brings more than 25 years of experience to Course Hero. He previously led M&A efforts at IXL Learning following their acquisition of Education.com in 2019, where Rich served as Co-CEO. Prior to that Rich held leadership positions in marketing and product at Visa, Intuit, CBS Marketwatch and Charles Schwab. Rich holds dual bachelor's degrees in finance and history from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Course Hero: Course Hero is on a mission to help students make every study hour count, and graduate confident and prepared. Our online learning platform now offers more than 60 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help. The range of learning materials includes practice problems, study guides, textbook solutions, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations for every subject. More than 70,000 faculty across the U.S. and Canada use Course Hero to share their resources with the community, collaborate with other faculty, and hone new strategies for instruction.

SOURCE Course Hero

